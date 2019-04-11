Thursday 9 p.m. sportscast

A familiar face to area football fans looks like he will be back on the sidelines in Rapid City this fall ...

Rapid City Stevens announced that it is recommending Steve Svendsen to the school board to replace Scott Hagen as the Raiders new football coach. Svendsen was the Head Coach at Rapid City Central from 1999 to 2007 after coaching at Aberdeen Central, where he developed eventual Heisman runner-up Josh Heupel. Svendsen has been the Head Football Coach and Athletic Director at Caney Creek High School in Texas since 2014.

The Hill City Rangers girls track and field team is looking to build on a top-10 finish at last year's Class A state meet with some promising distance runners to help offset the loss of standout Marion Hohn to graduation. The Rangers enter this season with one of the larger rosters in recent memory and while their head coach says there's always room for improvement, he's excited by the work ethic already shown by this year's team.

The Rangers were scheduled to compete in the Rapid City Track-O-Rama tomorrow and the Belle Fourche Invitational on Saturday but weather has wiped those out.

And obviously the weather is wreaking some havoc on the sports schedule here over the next few days ... today's Custer Quadrangular girls golf tournament was cancelled. tomorrow's Track-O-Rama at O'Harra Stadium has tentatively been moved to Monday at 10:30 in the morning, depending on the conditions ... while the Belle Fourche Invitational on Saturday has been cancelled. Saturday's Bauer Invitational college track and field meet at O'Harra Stadium has been cancelled ... The Black Hills State softball games scheduled for Saturday and Sunday versus Colorado Springs have been moved to Colorado Springs ... And the Will Lantis Yellow Jacket Stampede Rodeo scheduled for Friday and Saturday has been postponed until April 19th and 20th.

South Dakota Class A player of the year Noah Freidel is staying home ... The Wright State commit was released from his letter of intent by the Ohio school today and announced his commitment to play next season at South Dakota State. The Jackrabbits had a scholarship open up in this class when Kansas guard Caleb Grill decommitted after TJ Otzelberger left Brookings for UNLV. Freidel averaged 22.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.2 steals for the Titans, who won a second state title in the last three seasons.

