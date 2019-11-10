Sunday 9 p.m. sportscast

The Rapid City Rush are rolling right now ... holding a share of first place in the entire ECHL for the first time in franchise history ...

Rapid City's Myles McGurty scored his first goal as a professional with just 1 minute, 48 seconds left in regulation last night and Ivan Prosvetov earned his first professional shutout on 30 saves as the Rush took a hardfought 1-0 win over Idaho to sweep the Steelheads in their three-game series and put them into a tie for first place in the entire league with their division rival the Allen Americans.

The Rush hit the road again for a three-game trip that takes them through three Mountain Division rivals, beginning with the Wichita Thunder on Wednesday before going to Tulsa and Kansas City.

The Class AA SoDak 16 volleyball round will be played Thursday night around the state with the eight winners advancing to the state tournament in Rapid City, which will be played from November 21st through the 23rd. Three area Class AA teams are in the round of 16, with Sturgis traveling to third-seeded Huron ... No. 11 seed Rapid City Central will take on Sioux Falls Lincoln ... the Patriots swept Central on September 20th in straight sets ... And Rapid City Stevens, the seventh seed, will host No. 10 Brandon Valley. Brandon defeated the Raiders in a three-set match at the East-West Challenge in Brandon this season on October 26th.

The Black Hills State men's basketball team rallied from a 21-point second half deficit against Tarleton State down in Fort Smith, Arkansas today to pick up a 78-75 win and even their record at 1 and 1. Trey Whitley paced four Yellow Jackets with 22 points ... Stefan Desnica added 17, Tyler Oliver 16 and Joel Scott had 12. Oliver and Desnica each added eight rebounds ... Oliver also had five assists. Black Hills will be back home Friday and Saturday to host Augustana and Northern in the East-West Challenge.

