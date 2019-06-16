Sunday 9 p.m. sportscast

The Black Hills Classic wrapped up at Pete Lien Field today with teams from around the region playing out their final places ... Spearfish Post 164 looked to pick up a win against Chadron in their final game of the tournament this afternoon ...

Perfect day for baseball at Pete Lien after this morning's rain rolled through ... Spearfish up 3-2 in the fifth inning and the bases are loaded ... Taylor Woods draws the walk and that makes it 4 to 2 after a runner comes home on the free pass ... Chadron had some trouble with errors and walks today, allowing Spearfish to get the jump on them early ... Next up it's Spearfish with a ground ball but the fielder's choice at second scores one ... and it is 5 to 2 Spearfish as David Zacher crosses the plate ... Spearfish starter Drew Gusso was solid on the mound today as he went all seven innings ... here he helps himself out with a double down the line to score two ... that makes it 7 to 2 in Spearfish's favor ... Gusso helping his own cause in a big way with that hit .. he had 4 RBIs and struck out seven to lead his team ... And then Taylor Woods takes this pitch to left for another double to score Gusso ... Spearfish goes on to win this one by a final of 9 to 4 ... Casper took the Black Hills Classic title over the 406 Flyers out of Montana in extra innings earlier in the day ...

Post 22 fell beind Norfolk, Nebraska early today in Sioux Falls and couldn't recover in a 7-1 loss. Bransen Kuehl took the loss for Post 22 Hardhats. He went two innings, allowing four runs on seven hits and striking out three. Ryan Bachman accounted for Post 22's lone run on the day, putting a solo home run out of the park in the sixth inning. Norfolk had 14 hits in the game. Post 22 is now 21 and 9 and heads to Omaha for a tournament beginning Wednesday. Post 320 took on Alliance this evening .. the Stars were shut out today by Post 7 one day after hammering the Nebraska squad 10 to 2 ... the Stars are now 17-10 on the season and will head to Billings for a tournament beginning Wednesday.

The Spearfish Sasquatch had their seven-game win streak snapped today by the Hastings Sodbusters in Spearfish. The Sodbusters had four players knock in two runs apiece on the day, ruining Spearfish shortstop Josue Rangel's big day ... Rangel went 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs. Spearfish is now 14 and 6 on the season and travels to Casper on Wednesday.