Spearfish Spartans experience a nightmare in Pierre

To say it was a rough Halloween for the Spearfish High School football team is … well … an understatement.

The Spartans, winless going into the game against the Pierre Governors Thursday, were buried 103-0. And, as the Argus Leader stated, that isn’t a typo.

The game was well over after the first quarter when the Governors held a 42-0 lead. Pierre added 33 points in the second quarter, 31 in the third and the final seven in the last quarter.

This wasn’t their first seasonal loss to Pierre. In September, the Spartans were shutout by the Governors, 72-0.

The South Dakota High School Activities Association does have a mercy rule but not in the class of football that Spearfish is in.

