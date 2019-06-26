Rush sign Poulsen for upcoming season

The ECHL season wrapped up at the beginning of the month with the Newfoundland Growlers winning the 2019 Kelly Cup championship over the Toledo Walleye.

Newfoundland, which joined the ECHL as an expansion team prior to last season, became the first team to claim the league championship in its first season since the Greensboro Monarchs in 1990.

The Rapid City Rush is looking to keep pace with rest of the league and this offseason will be critical ... today the Rush announced the signing of forward Tyler Poulsen as their first of the offseason.

Poulsen joined the Rush in a trade with Allen and the 5-foot-9, 175-pound rookie forward was excellent in his 57 games in Rapid City, with three multi-goal outings and eight nights where he tallied multiple points, including a one goal, three-assist night against Allen in a 6-3 win on the road.

Tetrault said, "Man, what a sparkplug he was, scoring 15 goals with 15 assists for 30 points as a rookie ... pretty amazing year and he's just works so hard, skates real well, gets in people's faces for a small guy, not afraid to take it to the net, so we expect big things from Tyler, probably a 20-goal scorer, if not more so that's one of the things we need to address for next season is goal scoring, so having him as the first signing is a step in that direction."

Season tickets for all 36 home games are now available. The Rush open the 2019-20 season October 25th at home against the Utah Grizzlies.