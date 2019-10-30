Rush off to a hot start

The Rapid City Rush are off to a great start this season, posting a 5-1-1 record and 11 points to trail the undefeated Idaho Steelheads by one point in the ECHL's Mountain Division standings.

Rush players celebrate a goal.

The Rush have played just two home games, a two-game sweep of Utah on Friday and Saturday, and will be heading back out on the road this week for two games at Allen and one in Tulsa Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The Rush dropped Allen 3-2 in overtime in the first game of the season and swept Tulsa in a three-game series soon after that so the Oilers should be looking for some revenge.

Tetrault said, "It's a great start to the season that's for sure. Now we hit the road again, we had great success on our first road trip of he season, going 3-1-1 and we want to continue that. They're tough games, we know Allen is playing well and they always play tough at home, we know it's a challenge but we've had a good week of practice here and watched video on Allen and we're prepared.

We want to be road warriors, I know we finished .500 on the road last season but we want to be better than that this year, so, it's one game at a time but we are prepared and we want to keep our winning ways ."

The Rush will be back home next week for what is already looking like a huge three-game series with Idaho. The Steelheads and Rush will play a Wednesday, Friday, Saturday series with all three games dropping at 7:05.