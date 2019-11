Rush drop first-place Steelheads

THE STEELHEADS looking to extend their lead IN THE MOUNTAIN DIVISION, THE RUSH trying to move up from FOURTH.

Rush players celebrate a goal.

1. 1ST PERIOD, NO SCORE, IDAHO'S WILL MERCHANT DROPS THE PUCK OFF FOR BRETT SUPINSKI, who FIRES THE SHOT, BUT MERRICK MADSEN IS THERE TO MAKE THE STOP. Madsen had 36 saves ...

2. RAPID CITY ON THE POWER PLAY, BRENNAN SAULNIER FIRES THE ONE-TIMER, ALEX RAUTER STICKS THE REBOUND IN FOR THE 4TH GOAL. RAUTER'S 4TH OF THE SEASON.

3. IDAHO NOW ON THE POWER PLAY, BUT SAULNIER BREAKS IN THE OTHER WAY AND SCORES. SAULNIER WITH A BIG GAME TONIGHT FOR RAPID CITY with a hat trick ...

4. 2-0 RUSH AND LOOKING FOR MORE, THE PUCK GOES OFF THE BOARDS TO TREY PHILLIPS, AND HE TEES UP THE BIG SLAP SHOT BUT TOMAS SHOLL MAKES THE SAVE.

Rush win this one by a final of 5-1.