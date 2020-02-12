Rush blank first-place Allen

The Rapid City Rush are sitting firmly in fourth place in the Mountain Division of the ECHL meaning that if the playoffs started today ... they'd be in ... with every game crucial at this point, Rapid City was hosting first-place Allen today in the first of a three-game homestand against the highest-scoring team in the league ...

Huge crowd on hand at the Ice Arena this morning as area school kids got free admission for Marvel Superhero Day ... Rush up 1-0 after a second-period goal by Cedric Montminy ... big hit by Eric Israel on Jared VanWormer ... Rush defense on point all day ... Rapid City looking to add to the lead in the third period ... Tyler Coulter's shot deflected ... makes its way around and Myles McGurty, Montminy and Coulter all get another crack but they can't get past Americans goalie Andrew Shortridge, who saved 25 of 26 shots on the day ... More Rush as Montminy is looking for his second of the day ... but Shortridge snatches that one ... Merrick Madsen was the story for Rapid City today, though, as he came on in relief of Gordon Defiel and made 21 saves over the final two periods .... covers one up there ... and then stones Jack Sadek twice ... Americans scrambling for the tie late here but Madsen pushes that one aside and the Rush pick up a huge 1-0 win over Allen.