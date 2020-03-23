Remembering Jamie Zepp

In closing tonight, I'd like to strike a much more somber tone as I remember the man behind me ... Jamie Zepp was a staple for area sports fans, like me, in this area for a long, long time ...

As we reported yesterday, Jamie recently passed away suddenly at the age of 45 ... whether it was on my television screen, later running into him at sporting events while we worked at different organizations, and finally as a co-worker and friend ... Jamie was a part of the fabric of this region and a friend to so many people that it's a bit hard to fathom ... and he was absolutely instrumental in me standing before you here today.

As former Black Hills FOX meteorologist Taylor Nicolaisen said, Jamie was always positive and always kind ... something that we all could use a bit more of in our lives ... and knowing that Jamie's unending optimism and big, hearty laugh are no longer with us is a bitter pill to swallow.

To Jamie's family and many, many friends, I pass along my deepest condolences ... and as we move down the trail of life, let's all try to bring a little more of our own inner Jamie Zepp into the world ... be kind ... be positive ... laugh a little ... or, like Jamie did, a lot ...

that's it for Sports on The SIX this Monday night.

