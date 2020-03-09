Monday 9 p.m. sportscast

We are down to the stretch run of the high school basketball season ... so it's little surprise to see the hardwood dominate our plays of the week ... but the ice sneaks in with a sweet play as well ...

9. We start things off at No. 9 this week with Region 8A basketball and some nice ball movement from Rapid City Christian as Payton Causey cashes in a 3 against Lead-Deadwood ... the Comets rolled to the win over the Golddiggers ...

8. College hoops action as South Dakota Mines guard Allec Williams led the Hardrockers to an upset win over Black Hills State in the RMAC Tournament ... the first time the Hardrockers were in the postseason at the NCAA Division II level ...

7. Stevens boys at No. 7 as Blake Weaver finds Daniel Vigoren with the skip pass and Vigoren knocks down the 3 ... nice pass, nice fake, nice shot ... the Raiders topped Harrisburg to earn a return trip to the Class AA state tournament ...

6. At No. 6 it's more from Region 8A as St. Thomas More's Ryder Kirsch sparks the fast break with the defense and Cade Kandolin finishes the break on offense ... as the Cavaliers cruised past Rapid City Christian to reach the SoDak 16 ...

5. Belle Fourche's Kelby Olson comes in at No. 5 with the smooth finish in Custer ... the Broncs however fell to the Wildcats in their Region 8A tilt but that was a nice move by the future Black Hills State football player ...

4. At No. 4 it's Rapid City Stevens' Grace Martin making the steal, finding Kyah Watson and then Watson hits Grace Ellis for the layup as the Raiders ran away from Watertown to reach the Class AA state girls tournament ...

3. Central's Julian Swallow at No. 3 as the Cobbler guard makes a nice finish against Sioux Falls Lincoln ... and the Cobblers upset the Patriots in the 8-9 matchup in Sioux Falls to punch their ticket to the boys Class AA state tournament ...

2. At No. 2 it's more from More and Ryder Kirsch as the big man gets out on the break against Rapid City Christian and throws down the one-handed dunk ... the Cavaliers will take on Clark-Willow Lake on Tuesday night with a trip to state on the line ...

1. And it's ECHL hockey at No. 1 as Rapid City's Peter Quenneville goes in unassisted against Utah to help spark a comeback 5-4 win in overtime ... the Rush split their series with the Grizzlies over the weekend but that is this week's FOX's Finest ...

The Class AA boys and girls and Class B girls basketball state tournament fields are set ... the Class A boys and girls and Class B boys will solidify their final eights tonight and tomorrow night as they play their SoDak 16 round at neutral sites around the state ...

The Class A girls squared off tonight with eight games as four West River teams looked to reach the Class A state tournament in Rapid City beginning March 19th ... Top-seeded St. Thomas More rallied from an early first-quarter deficit to defeate Tri-Valley and reach the state tournament ... in the early game in Pierre today, sixth-seeded Red Cloud took on Tea Area and the Crusaders punched their ticket to state with a nice win over a solid Titans squad ... congrats to coach Matt Rama and his squad ... In the other games involving West River teams, 14th-seeded Hill City knocked off Crow Creek in a thriller as the Rangers will make their way to a state tournament for the first time since 1997 ... and just the second time ever ... congrats to the Rangers and coach Wade Ginsbach ... huge win for that community ... and the undefeated defending state champs will be back to defend their title as Winner rolled past Redfield to reach the state tournament again ...

Class A SoDak 16

State Qualifier

Aberdeen Roncalli 47, McCook Central/Montrose 35

Flandreau 60, West Central 55

Hamlin 46, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 36

Hill City 45, Crow Creek 43

Lennox 55, Miller 20

Red Cloud 60, Pierre 41

St. Thomas More 64, Tri-Valley 43

Winner 67, Redfield 38