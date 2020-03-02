Monday 9 p.m. sportscast

The Class AA SoDak 16 will be played this weekend and all our area boys teams are in the one and done field with a chance to reach the state tournament in Sioux Falls beginning March 19th ... tonight a few of them looked to build some momentum in their regular season finale ...

Up to Sturgis we go as Derris Buus's Scoopers looked to spring an upset and pick up some momentum for the postseason ... Cobbler defense came to play early as Robbie Weber gets the steal and Micah Swallow ends up with the big-time finish plus the foul ... Cobblers out to a double-digit lead in the first quarter ... Weber disrupting things again in the middle of the defense ... makes the steal and finds Julian Swallow and he shows off the hops with the easy lay-in ... Cobblers rolling in this one ... More from the Swallow brothers as Micah benefits from the ball movement and knocks down the open 3 from the right wing ... Central showing off the range on the night ... Central goes inside out again as Erik Keohane finds Julian Swallow and Julian shows that he can knock down the 20-footer as well ... Cobblers up 34-17 at that point ... But the Scoops keep battling as Ryder Ladner goes up and gets this offensive board and puts it back up and in as Sturgis looks to make a run to close the half ... But the Cobblers roll to an 82-48 win ...

DOWN IN NEW UNDERWOOD THE STUDENTS WERE PUMPED UP FOR THEIR GAME IN THE 7B REGION TOURNAMENT AGAINST EDGEMONT. 1. THE TIGERS MOVING IT AROUND...CONNOR HEINERT GETS THE BALL RIGHT BACK AND HE KNOCKS IT DOWN WHERE HE STANDS.

2. CONNOR KNUPPE FINDS KOLTER CLARK CUTTING TO THE RIM....AND THE SENIOR PUTS IT IN FOR THE BUCKET.

3. THE MOGULS TRYING TO STAY IN IT IN THE THIRD QUARTER ... RYAN KOUPAL MAKES THE TOUGH SHOT, BUT NEW UNDERWOOD STILL UP 17.

4. DUSTY MERCHEN WITH A BOUNCE PASS TO GRANT MADSEN.... HE PUMP FAKES AND LAYS IT IN FOR TWO.

5. THIS TIME ITS POPPED OUT TO MERCHEN WHO HITS THE TRIPLE AS HE FALLS DOWN.... NEW UNDERWOOD WOULD GO ONTO WIN 54 TO 29....THE TIGERS WILL PLAY LYMAN TOMORROW AT 7:00.

So in area scores tonight, to wrap up the AA regular season, Central rolled to wins in Sturgis ... taking the girls game 68-24 and the boys 82-48 as we saw ... The Stevens boys also closed their season with a 90-41 win over Spearfish on the road ... so Sturgis is at Yankton, Central goes to Sioux Falls Lincoln, Spearfish is at Sioux Falls Washington, Douglas is at Huron and Stevens hosts Harrisburg in the SoDak 16 on Saturday ... winners reach the state tournament ... On the girls side Friday night, Stevens hosts Watertown, Central travels to Yankton, Spearfish is at Lincoln and Douglas is at O'Gorman ...

In the Region 8B boys tournament Wakpala beat Newell and moves on to face Faith tomorrow night ... Takini knocked off Dupree 61-53 and will face Harding County ... while McIntosh drilled Bison and will face Timber Lake ...

In Region 7B Wall dropped Philip and will advance to face top-seeded White River ... while New Underwood advances to take on Lyman ...

In girls Region 8A action, Lead-Deadwood advanced with a 63-58 win over Rapid City Christian to face St. Thomas More on Thursday ... Hill City hammered Hot Springs and Belle Fourche ended Custer's season ... Belle travels to Hill City on Thursday ...

In Region 7A, Todd County beat Little Wound 66-58 to get defending state champ Winner on Thursday ... Red Cloud rolled Bennet County and Pine Ridge topped St. Francis to set up a huge rivalry showdown for a SoDak 16 spot at Red Cloud on Thursday night.

As we've seen we're entering the stretch run for high school basketball ... the ECHL postseason is right around the corner and we crowned some state champion wrestlers last weekend ... all got a little love ...

... in this week's FOX's Finest ...

9. We start things off at No. 9 this week .. with an all-time South Dakota great at the state wrestling tournament as Chamberlain's Nash Hutmacher records his 73rd straight pin as he wins his fourth straight state heavyweight title and ties a national record for consecutive pins ...

8. At No. 8 it's the Rapid City Rush's Tanner Karty finding Keegan Howdeshell in front of the net for the goal against Tulsa ... but the Rush took just one of three from Tulsa and fell to fifth place in the Mountain Division over the weekend.

7. High school hoops at No. 7 and it's Douglas forward Chantell Jones with the defense against brandon Valley ... Jones with the nice play but the defending state champion Lynx left Box Elder with the win ...

6. Black Hills State's Racquel Wientjes in at No. 6 as she goes to the bucket against South Dakota Mines ... Wientjes had 20 points to lead the Jackets to a big win ...

5. At No. 5 it's more from the Rush over the weekend as Tulsa was on THE POWER PLAY, BUT TYLER COULTER STEALS a PASS AND HEADS THE OTHER WAY, DEVIN WILLIAMS MAKES THE initial SAVE, BUT STEPHANE LEGAULT SLAMS IT HOME FOR HIS 11TH GOAL OF THE SEASON.

4. At No. 4 it's Class AA all-time leading scorer Mathew Mors of Yankton showing off the defense as he chases down St. Thomas More's Ryan Wojcik for the block ... the Bucks handed the Cavaliers their first loss of the season on Friday night ...

3. Mines men against Black Hills at No. 3 as Logan Elers finds Allec Williams on the backdoor cut ... and that is a spectacular finish from the Hardrocker senior on the reverse ... but Black Hills got a four-point play from Joel Scott at the buzzer to win 59-58 ...

2. It's high school hoops at No. 2 as Stevens standout senior Kyah Watson racked up nine assists against Sturgis in the Raiders final home game of the season ... Watson nearly had a triple double with 14 points and 16 rebounds to go along with the assists ... here are three of Watson's helpers as she passed WNBA all-time great Becky Hammon for the career mark for assists at Rapid City Stevens

1. And more from the Raiders at No. 1 as Cooper Voorhees as he shows off all the skills against Colby Mennis of Madison to win the 160-pound Class A state championship ... his second straight ... and that is this week's FOX's Finest ... >