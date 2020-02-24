Monday 9 p.m. sportscast

The winter sports season is rapidly coming to a close ... we take a look back at the top plays of the week that was from the basketball court, wrestling mat ... and even sneak in a spring sport to get you started ...

8. We start things off at No. 8 this week and this is a familiar sight as Spearfish's Stella Marcus jumps a passing lane and is off to the races for a layup against Douglas ... the Spartans left Box Elder with a 36-27 win ...

7. More thievery at No. 7 ... this time it's White River's Ashaun Roach-Valandra against New Underwood as he outraces the defense to the tin and finishes ... fourth-ranked White River cruised to the win ...

6. College softball at No. 6 as Black Hills State shortstop Taryn Moan comes up with the double play against Fort Lewis as Black Hills State picked up a win in Belle Fourche ... the Jackets played the Skyhawks four times over the weekend, going 1-3 ...

5. Three for one at No. 5 as St. Thomas More guard Haleigh Timmer shows off the post game, goes up and gets a pass for the finish ... and then ends things showing off her range from 3-point land ... the all-stater had 28 points as the Cavaliers cruised to a win over Douglas ...

4. More high school basketball at No. 4 as the No. 4-ranked Class B Faith Longhorns' Kaycee Groves goes baseline and shows off the sweet touch on a high-arcing floater ... Faith picked up the 56-51 win over Belle Fourche ...

3. Region 4A wrestling at No. 3 as Sturgis' Robert Merwin gets Douglas's Davion Freeman in trouble at 182 pounds and holds him in the cradle to get the pin in Sturgis ...

2. Stevens guard Daniel Vigoren against Central to end the first quarter and this is a sweet move from a guy who had a few of them as he scored a game-high 25 points to le ad the Raiders to a regular season sweep of their crosstown rivals.

1. And at No. 1 its a perfect fastbreak from STM as Connor Hollenbeck finds Ryder Kirsch who goes to Grant Huber and back to Kirsch as the No. 1-ranked Cavaliers rolled over Hill City to remain undefeated ... and that is this week's FOX's Finest. .

The Rapid City Rush are into the stretch run of the ECHL regular season with 17 games remaining on the schedule as they battle to remain in playoff contention ... the top four teams in each division reach the postseason and Rapid City will be looking to get a nice boost as the Rush play their next eight games on home ice ...

Head coach Daniel Tetrault's squad was feeling good after taking two of three from first-place Allen their last time at home ... but the Rush's offense evaporated as they dropped four straight on the road to Utah and Idaho to bring Tulsa right back into the playoff race. Rapid City is currently in fourth in the Mountain Division with 60 points while Tulsa is on their heels at 59, setting up three huge games with the Oilers on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the civic center.

WELL IF YOU WANT TO WATCH CLOSE TO PLAYOFF HOCKEY ITS GONNA BE THIS WEEKEND. I MEAN THEY ARE A POINT BEHIND US. THE GOOD NEWS IS WE HAVE THREE GAMES AT HAND AND THEY HAVEN'T BEEN HERE IN AWHILE. IT SHOULD MAKE FOR EXCITING HOCKEY AND PLAYOFF LIKE ATMOSPHERE. YOU KNOW ITS BEEN A GRIND. WE HAVE PLAYED SHORTHANDED AS WELL. WE ARE NOT SCORING ANY GOALS OFFENSIVELY WE HAVE BEEN SNAKE BITTEN THESE LAST TWO OR THREE WEEKS. SO WE HAVE TO TRY TO PRODUCE A LITTLE MORE OFFENSE, BUT THIS WEEK AT PRACTICE WE ARE GOING TO WORK ON THAT. HOPEFULLY THE FLOOD GATES WILL OPEN AND START SCORING SOME GOALS HERE AT HOME STARTING ON FRIDAY."

And the high school basketball postseason has arrived ... with the Class B girls region tournaments getting their first rounds under way statewide tonight ... the top two finishers in each region will reach the SoDak 16, which will be played March 5th ... with the eight winners in that round moving on to the state tournament in Spearfish from March 12th through the 14th.

So tonight in Bison, the hometown Cardinals, the No. 8 seed, hosted McIntosh, the 9 seed ... tand Bison advances to face top-seeded Faith, the No. 4-ranked team in the state, tomorrow ... Tiospaye Topa was at Harding County in the 7-10 matchup with the Ranchers winning that one 60-25 and they will be headed to Dupree tomorrow night ... And 11 seed Takini headed to No. 6 Timber Lake tonight with the Panthers advancing to face Newell tomorrow night ... Wakpala-Lemmon is the other second-round matchup in Region 8B ...

In Region 7B, No. 9 Jones County was at No. 8 Philip ... and the Scotties head to top-seeded New Underwood tomorrow night after winning that one 49-37 ... And Oelrichs, the No. 7 seed, nipped Crazy Horse in another opening round game ... Oelrichs gets No. 2-seeded White River tomorrow night ... Wall and Kadoka Area and Lyman-Edgemont are the other two second-round matchups in Region 7B tomorrow night ...

SCORES

BOYS BASKETBALL

Clark/Willow Lake 76, Florence/Henry 74, 2OT

Corsica/Stickney 62, Parkston 60

Flandreau 66, Deuel 30

Hamlin 56, Flandreau Indian 42

Irene-Wakonda 59, Bon Homme 56

Lower Brule 61, McLaughlin 53

Madison 71, Milbank 49

Mobridge-Pollock 62, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 42

Stanley County 56, Miller 50

Tri-Valley 73, Baltic 66

Vermillion 69, Canton 61

Webster 73, Britton-Hecla 72

Winner 91, Crow Creek 84

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Clark/Willow Lake 57, Florence/Henry 51

Flandreau 67, Deuel 21

Vermillion 51, Canton 10

Class B Region 1

First Round

Great Plains Lutheran 56, Britton-Hecla 35

Wilmot 45, Leola/Frederick 26

Class B Region 2

First Round

North Central Co-Op 53, Sunshine Bible Academy 24

Class B Region 3

First Round

Arlington 49, Iroquois 31

James Valley Christian 52, Lake Preston 50

Wolsey-Wessington 53, Wessington Springs 34

Class B Region 4

First Round

Chester 41, Elkton-Lake Benton 36

Mitchell Christian 51, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 36

Class B Region 5

First Round

Canistota 65, Alcester-Hudson 44

Centerville 56, Gayville-Volin 42

Scotland 61, Freeman Academy/Marion 25

Class B Region 6

First Round

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 50, Platte-Geddes 45

Bon Homme 47, Marty Indian 33

Gregory 58, Colome 38

Class B Region 7

First Round

Oelrichs 59, Crazy Horse 54

Philip 49, Jones County 37

Class B Region 8

First Round

Bison 53, McIntosh 32

Harding County 60, Tiospaye Topa 25

Timber Lake 64, Takini 43

