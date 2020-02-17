Monday 9 p.m. sportscast

We took a look back at the top plays of the week that was and there was plenty of good stuff to choose from as local hoops teams at all levels have been rattling off wins ... but it was on the mat where we found what was truly the best ...

8. We start things off this week at No. 8 with high school basketball ... and this is Douglas guard Makayla Grim finishing through the contact with the left handed scoop against Hill City ... great finish by the Patriot senior on that one ...

7. At No. 7 it's South Dakota Mines men against Chadron and the 'Rockers continued their winning ways thanks to plays like this from Wilfred Dickson ... handing the Eagles an 83-58 loss ...

6. At No. 6 it's more high school hoops ... this time Central guard Jordon Heckert comes up with the steal and goes the other way for the and one finish with the left ... Central fell to Sioux Falls Lincoln but Heckert gave her all ...

5. More high school hoops at No. 5 and its Stevens guard Colton Hartford with the strong drive and finish against Sioux Falls Lincoln ... don't look now but Chris Stoebner's squad has reeled off three straight wins to move to 11 and 6 ...

4. More from the Hardrockers at No. 4 as Damani Hayes is going to clean up the glass against Metro State ... the Mines men have won six in a row and are now fourth in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference ...

3. Stevens girls at No. 3 and its Stevens all-stater Kyah Watson in her return from injury making the steal and getting the assist on the triple to Kenadi Rising ... the No. 2-ranked Raiders have won five in a row and are now 16-1 on the season ....

2. At No. 2 it's Central guard Julian Swallow coming up with the circus finish high off the glass against Sioux Falls Lincoln ... it wasn't enough however as the Patriots left Central with the win ...

1. And at No. 1 this week it's Rapid City Stevens' Mason Matthew coming up with the exhibition win over Rapid City Central's Cael Larson in Thursday night's dual ... big win for both Matthew and Larson there ... and that is this week's FOX's Finest ...

There is one truth in the Region 8A boys basketball standings as we inch closer to the postseason ... nobody really wants to see No. 1-ranked and undefeated St. Thomas More all that badly ... and with the Cavaliers cruising to the top seed that means the winner of the 4-5 matchup on March 3rd will have to face STM with a berth in the SoDak 16 on the line ...

Rapid City Christian is currently sitting in the third spot after going 2-9 in their last 11 games ... the Comets will look to get back to the form that helped them start the season 6-0 as they look to catch Belle Fourche for the third seed in the region. THE COMETS CAME UP SHORT AGAINST ALLIANCE, Nebraska AND DELL RAPIDS LAST WEEK AND look to get back on track THURSDAY WHEN they host NEW UNDERWOOD.

WELL WE GOT A GREAT GROUP OF GUYS. I WILL TELL YOU THIS IS PROBABLY AS FAR AS CHARACTER OF KIDS AND JUST A POSITIVE ATTITUDE IS ON OF THE BEST GROUPS I HAVE EVER COACHED. WE JUST HAVEN'T BEEN ABLE TO BREAK THROUGH IN TIGHT GAMES AND MAKE WINNING PLAYS AT THE RIGHT TIMES, BUT WE HOPE THAT THAT CAN CHANGE STILL. WE STILL GOT TIME IN THE SEASON. IT IS VERY TIGHT WITH BELLE FOURCHE RIGHT NOW FOR THAT THREE AND FOUR SEED. AND YOU REALLY WANNA STAY AWAY FROM FOUR SEED AS ST. THOMAS MORE IS JUST A TREMENDOUS TEAM THIS YEAR. WE DEFINITELY NEED TO WIN OUR NEXT THREE AND HOPE THAT SOME OTHER THINGS FALL OUR WAY.

The Comets host New Underwood Thursday night at 7:30 before closing the regular season with games at home against Lead-Deadwood and at Hot Springs.

The Rapid City Rush dropped a 3-1 decision this afternoon at Utah ... the Grizzlies jumped out to a 3-nothing lead after two periods before Tanner Karty knocked in a late goal for Rapid City but it was nowhere near enough as the Rush are now just two points in front of fifth-place Tulsa.

Rapid City has played three fewer games than the Oilers, though, and have two more wins at 27 to 25. Rapid City and Utah will play again Wednesday night before the Rush head to Idaho for a two-game series this weekend.

South Dakota School of Mines senior Allec Williams was named the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference men's basketball Offensive Player of the Week for the second time this season.

The 5-foot-11-inch guard from Albany, Georgia led the Hardrockers to a home sweep as they've now won six straight games and are sitting fourth in the conference standings. Friday he recorded 33 points in an 83-58 win over Chadron State and followed that up with 23 in Saturday's 74-55 victory over MSU Denver.