Monday 9 p.m. sportscast

It was a busy week around the Hills and that is reflected in the plays of the week that was as we hit the hardwood, dirt and ice for the best of the best ...

8. We start things off at No. 8 with Rapid City Stevens' Grace Ellis flipping up the floater against Central ... the No. 3-ranked Raiders kept things rolling with a hard-fought 29-26 win over their crosstown rival.

7. At No. 7 it's No. 1 vs. No. 2 in Class A girls hoops action ... and this is Winner's Bella Swedlund finding Morgan Hammerbeck and that's an easy bucket for the defending champs ... the Warriors stayed undefeated with a 54-40 win over second-ranked St. Thomas More ...

6. At No. 6 it's Stevens-Central boys and this is the Cobblers' Micah Swallow turning defense into offense ... Swallow with the steal and layup but it wasn't anywhere near enough as the Raiders rolled to a 69-51 win over Central.

5. At No. 5 it's Rodeo Rapid City action from the stock show and this is Texas cowboy Westyn Hughes with the great 9.9 second run in team roping ...

4. At No. 4 it's some great ball movement from the Mines women against New Mexico Highlands ... Ryan Weiss to Molly McCabe to Sami Steffeck for 3 ... nice teamwork from the Hardrockers there ...

3. At No. 3 it's the Rushmore Thunder's Alec Humke coming with the intensity as he lays out a Brookings player ... but the Thunder fell 3-1 to the Rangers ....

2. At No. 2 it's Mines' Mitchell Sueker taking it to the tin against Colorado State Pueblo ... Sueker helped lead the Hardrockers to two wins over the weekend as they've reeled off four straight ...

1. And at No. 1 it's Nebraska cowboy Garrett Shadbolt ripping off an 84.5-point bareback ride at the PRCA rodeo at the Black Hills Stock Show ... Shadbolt was passed by Kyle Bloomquist for the overall bareback win ... but that is this week's FOX's Finest.

The Black Hills State men's basketball team finally lost a game, falling in the final seconds Friday against Colorado State-Pueblo to snap a 13-game win streak ... the Jackets bounced back with a win over New Mexico Highlands on Saturday to remain tied atop the conference standings with Dixie State with a 14-3 record ...

Meanwhile, the South Dakota Mines men's basketball team has won its last four games to move to 13-10 overall and 10-7 in the RMAC, currently sitting in sixth place ... the Hardrockers dropped New Mexico Highlands 101-94 as the Hardrockers rallied from a 21-point deficit to defeat the highest scoring offense in the conference Friday before drilling CSU-Pueblo 73-44 on Saturday. Forward Mitchell Sueker was named RMAC Defensive Player of the Week after those two wins as the reigning Freshman of the Year collected 11 rebounds, 10 of which were defensive, against Highlands and then followed that with nine boards and a steal in Saturday's route of Pueblo.

The NCAA held a signing day last Wednesday ... the Douglas Patriots had three standouts hold their signing ceremony out in Box Elder today ...

The three Patriots who committed to continue their athletic careers are football player Mason Finsterwalder, who is heading to South Dakota School of Mines as part of first-year head coach Charlie Flohr's first recruiting class ... Molly Schwartz is heading to Colorado to play golf at Fort Lewis College in Durango ... and Jaiden Walton will play football and Dakota Wesleyan in Mitchell.

And the Rapid City Rush will be back in town this week taking on one of the best team's in the ECHL as the first-place Allen Americans come to town, beginning with a Wednesday morning matinee at 10:35 that is the school-day and Marvel Super Hero Day game ... the Rush and Americans will play a three-game stand on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Rush all-star Brennan Saulnier was also named the ECHL Rookie of the Month for January, joining teammate Tyler Coulter as the second Rush player to earn Rookie of the Month honors this season. Saulnier's 10 goals led the entire ECHL in January and his 20 points were tied for the league lead.