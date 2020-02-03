Monday 9 p.m. sportscast

The winter sports season is really hitting its stride with rodeo hitting town this week ... add that to the hockey and basketball mix and the top plays of the week were a lot of fun ...

8. We start things off at No. 8 again this week and it's CHANCE DERNER FROM NEW UNDERWOOD IS USUALLY MAKING THE HIGHLIGHTS FOR BASKETBALL, BUT HE CAN COMPETE IN RODEO TOO .....DERNER WITH THE BEST TIME OF THE DAY AT 10.87 SECONDS.

7. At No. 7 it's girls high school basketball and Lyman's Maleighya Estes showing off all sorts of skill here as she slices through the New Underwood defense and makes George Gervin proud with that finish ... Lyman lost the game but Estes can play ...

6. High school hockey at No. 6 and it's the Rushmore Thunder's SETH STOCK TO MASON MARTIN.... AND MARTIN GOES BAR DOWN FOR THE BEAUTIFUL GOAL.... WHAT A SHOT.... doesn't get much better than that ...

5. More high school hoops at No. 5 and it's Rapid City Christian freshman Olivia Kieffer with the heads-up play off the inbounds as she does it all herself ... wise beyond her years that one ... Comets took down the Wildcats in overtime.

4. At No. 4 it's Rapid City Stevens sophomore Jayda McNabb beating the clock against Scottsbluff ... and that runner is good ...

Raiders picked up a nice 65-43 win ...

3. At No. 3 it's more from the Thunder and this time it's HUNTER WALLA GRABS THE PUCK AND SNIPES IT TOP SHELF FOR THE GOAL.....TWO GREAT PLAYS from the Thunder, BUT unfortunately Sioux Falls WOULD WIN THIS ONE BY A FINAL OF 4 TO 3.

2. At No. 2 it's Sturgis senior Marcus Myrick against STM beating t he first-quarter buzzer from way downtown ... the Scoopers fell to the top-ranked Cavaliers but nobody hit a tougher shot than Myrick's on the night ...

1. And at No. 1 it's St. Thomas More senior Connor Hollenbeck with the steal and slam against Spearfish ... the coach's kid can play a little bit ... Cavaliers stayed perfect on the season with a couple of wins on the week and that is this week's FOX's Finest ...

And TRAVIS KING AND HIS Rapid City Stevens wrestling team is once again READY TO PROVE any DOUBTERS out there wrong again ....THE CLASS A STATE TOURNAMENT WILL BE AT THE SIOUX FALLS PREMIER CENTER STARTING ON FEBRUARY 27TH AND the Raiders aren't going anywhere looking for second place.

SOME OF THESE KIDS I HAD TO THINK IT TOOK THEM A MONTH TO REALIZE THAT IT WASNT GOING TO BE GIVEN THIS YEAR. YOU KNOW I MEAN YOU WON THAT LAST YEAR THAT WAS LAST YEARS TEAM THIS IS THIS YEARS TEAM AND WE GOT YOU KNOW ALOT OF GETTING BETTER TO DO IN ALOT OF AREAS IN ORDER TO BE ABLE TO HAVE THAT CHANCE.

IT WOULD BE EXCITING TO DO IT AGAIN. WE LOST SOME GOOD KIDS LAST YEAR, BUT I THINK WE HAVE THE TEAM TO DO IT AGAIN THIS YEAR.

WE JUST GO 100 PERCENT 110 PERCENT HERE EVERYDAY. AND I THINK GIVING THAT EVERYDAY PUTS US JUST A LEVEL ABOVE EVERY OTHER TEAM IN THE STATE THAT GIVES US THAT EDGE.

The Raiders head to Yankton this weekend before returning home to close out the regular season with the always intense crosstown dual with Rapid City Central on February 13th.

THE SPEARFISH GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAM HAS taken some lumps this season but has BEEN improving and PLAYING MUCH BETTER RECENTLY BEATING BOTH HILL CITY AND STURGIS IN CLOSE GAMES.

AFTER LOSING TO No. 2-ranked Class A ST. THOMAS MORE LAST WEEK THE SPARTANS WILL LOOK TO BOUNCE BACK TOMORROW WHEN THEY HOST THE LEAD-DEADWOOD GOLDDIGGERS...... head coach ERIC LAPPE's Spartans have been at their best when doing their work together and teamwork will be an emphasis down the stretch.

WE PLAY OUR BEST TOGETHER QUITE FRANKLY. WHEN WE SHARE THE BALL A LITTLE BIT AND MAKE YOU DEFEND US. YOU KNOW WERE A LITTLE UNDERSIZED PRETTY MUCH IN EVERY POSITION. SO YOU GOT TO DO IT TOGETHER AND THESE LAST FEW COUPLE WEEKS HERE WE HAVE REALLY PLAYED WELL TOGETHER. I THINK OUR TEAM CHEMISTRY IS A BIG THING THIS YEAR.

EVERYONE IS JUST WORKING TOGETHER AND HELPING EACH OTHER OUT AND WE ARE MOVING THE BALL REALLY WELL AS A TEAM RATHER THEN TRYING TO PLAY A ONE ON ONE GAME. RIGHT NOW ITS THAT WE ARE REALLY CONFIDENT BECAUSE NOW WE ARE GETTING WINS UNDER OUR BELT. AND NOW THAT WE ARE HAVING WINS WE ARE GONNA HAVE LIKE MORE CONFIDENCE AND SELF ESTEEM. IN OURSELVES.

The Spartans will play three straight at home this week with the Golddiggers coming to town tomorrow at 6 before Huron and Mitchell hit Spearfish this weekend.