Monday 9 p.m. sportscast

We had an off week with the holiday last week so we're going back through two weeks of top plays to bring you the best of the best ...

We start things off at No. 8 with girls high school basketball and it's Newell's Kayden Steele getting the steal against Faith at the West River Tournament and she goes coast to coast for the layup ... but it wasn't enough as Faith rolled in this one ....

7. More West River Tournament action at No. 7, this time from the boys and it's New Underwood guard Dusty Merchen with the sweet little floater against Hot Springs ... tough shot as the Tigers took this one 55 to 38 ...

6. Back to the girls at No. 6 and it's Rapid City Christian freshman Olivia Kieffer going behind the back twice against Oelrichs for the short jumper ... and then more from Kieffer as she beats the press and finds Sar ah Burkhalter with the nice pass to beat the buzzer ... as the Comets run away from the Tigers.

5. College men's hoops action at No. 5 and it's the Kiwi connection sa Wilfred Dickson spins and finds Logan Elers for the layup ... as the Hardrockers drilled Colorado Colorado Springs 71 to 49 ...

4. Hardrocker women at No. 4 and it's Sami Steffeck showing why she's the all-time leader in 3-pointers made for the Mines women's program as she shows off the touch on the stepback ... but the Hardrockers fell to Colorado Mines in an overtime thriller ...

3. At No. 3 it's the Rapid City Rush on the attack against Wichita ... and MATT Ustaski shows off the stickhandling but can't quite get it to go but TANNER KARTY IS THERE TO FINISH THE JOB as the Rush took two of three from Wichita over the weekend ...

2. At No. 2 it's Rapid City Stevens guard Daniel Vigoren with the nice dish to big man Mason Steele and Steele flushes that one home with two hands as the Raiders beat Douglas out in Box Elder ... big fella showing how to finish ...

1. And it's girls high school hockey at No. 1 as Aberdeen goalie Shelby Snow stones the first shot ... and then check this out as she dives back into the play to stop the second attempt ... great effort from the Aberdeen netminder there and that is this week's FOX's Finest.

The Rapid City Rush took two of three off of division rival Wichita last weekend as they look to remain in the top four of the Mountain Division and make the ECHL playoffs after a four-year absence ...

The Rush will play every game from here on out against division foes, with two-game sets on the road against Idaho and Wichita over the next two weeks before returning home on February 12th for three games against the first-place Allen Americans ... with the second through sixth place teams in the division separated by just 10 points, every trip out is becoming more and more important.

YEAH ITS VERY IMPORTANT. THE STANDINGS ARE SO CLOSE RIGHT NOW THAT EVERY GAME FOR THE REST OF THE YEAR IS CRUCIAL SO YOU GOT TO KEEP PLAYING HARD AND MAKING SURE THAT WE GET THE WIN AT THE END OF THE DAY. THEIR WORK ETHIC. THESE GUYS ARE A GOOD GROUP OF GUYS. THEY LIKE BEING IN THE LOCKER ROOM AROUND EACH OTHER AND THAT'S SOMETHING THAT ME AND TETSY COACH TATRO WE JUST STAND BACK AND LET THEM HAVE THEIR THING AND WE DO OUR THING AS WELL AND WE TRY TO PREPARE THEM FOR EACH GAME SO THEIR WORK ETHIC. THEY COME TO WORK EVERYDAY. THEY TRULY LOVE EACH OTHER AND BELIEVE IN EACH OTHER AND THAT'S A BIG THING THAT'S NUMBER ONE WHEN IT COMES TO ANY TEAM.

South Dakota School of Mines sophomore Ryan Weiss was named the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Women's Basketball Offensive Player of the Week today after leading the Hardrockers to two road wins. The sophomore guard, from Ames, Iowa, registered 24 points and was 7-13 from the field in a win over Colorado State Pueblo and then had a career-high 33 points, including nine three-pointers made in a victory over New Mexico Highlands She is now averaging 17.4 points per game and leads the conference in three-pointers made with 61.

Let's take a quick look at this week's South Dakota Media high school basketball polls and Yankton remained in the top spot, followed by O'Gorman, Brandon Valley and Roosevelt ... who all moved up a spot after Huron tumbled from 2 to 5 after being blown out by Sioux Falls Lincoln ...

St. Thomas More remained No. 1 in the A boys ranks ... this week a unanimous choice after dispatching No. 2 Sioux Valley at the Hanson Classic ... Lennox, Sioux Falls Christian and Dakota Valley rounded out the top five ...

There is a new No. 1 in Class B boys as De Smet moved to the top of the heap after dropping former No. 1 Viborg-Hurley at the Hanson Classic ... the Cougars and White River remained 2 and 3 despite both suffering losses in Mitchell ... Aberdeen Christian moved up to No. 4 and Canistota, which defeated White River, moved up to No. 5.

Sioux Falls O'Gorman is now the unanimous No. 1 in the AA girls ranks after dropping the Kyah Watson-less Stevens Raiders last weekend, followed by undefeated Harrisburg in second ... Stevens fell to third with Lincoln and Roosevelt in fourth and fifth ...

Winner is No. 1 on the A girls side yet again ... followed by St. Thomas More up a spot from third ... Lennox, Crow Creek and Aberdeen Roncalli round out the top five Winner and Crow Creek met in a top five matchup in Stephan tonight with the Warriors running away with an 86-49 victory ... Red Cloud picked up a couple of votes this week ...

And Corsica-Stickney is a unanimous No. 1 in the B girls ranks ... followed by Ethan, Castlewood, De Smet and Lanford Area and Faulkton tied for fifth ... Faith and White River, which suffered a devastating blow as star Caelyn Valandra-Prue was lost for the season to a knee injury last week, are receiving votes.