Monday 9 p.m. sportscast

It was a big week on the ice for both Rapid City's professional and high school hockey players and that is reflected in the plays of the week ... we'll take a look back at our best of the past seven days ...

In this week's FOX's Finest ...

8. We start things off at No. 8 with Rapid City Stevens' Kenadi Rising coming up with a loose ball against Aberdeen Central and she pushes it ahead to Grace Ellis who lays it in as the No. 2-ranked Raiders stayed undefeated on the season. Great pass from Rising to get us started.

7. At No. 7 it's Hill City guard Kaden Comer goes behind the back to get into the teeth of the defense and she finds Whitney Edwards beyond the arc and Edwards drains that triple as the Rangers rolled over Edgemont for their second win of the week.

6. It's the Rapid City Rush at No. 6 with Tyler Coulter finding Peter Quenneville and he deposits that one in the back of the net ... one of a team-record tying four goals on the night for Quenneville as the Rush topped Cincinnati 5 to 2 for the win.

5. More from the Stevens' girls win over Aberdeen at No. 5 as Grace Ellis shows off the quick hands to get the steal and she heads the other way for the easy lay-up to help the Raiders win.

4. At No. 4 it's Rapid City Central's Jordon Heckert trying to beat the halftime buzzer against Pierre ... and she goes all the way to the rim and finishes through contact as the Cobblers rallied to pick up a 50-47 win over the Governors.

3. Rushmore Thunder against Mitchell at No. 3 and Kael Delzer finds Derrick Brown, Junior and Brown snipes that shot into the top of the net as the Thunder topped the Marlins 5-3 ...

2. More from that game at No. 2 as Nicholas Robinson goes with the wraparound for the goal ... the Marlins may have lost but that was a pretty sweet play ....

1. And at No. 1 it's the Rush against Cincinnati again and its Matteo Gennero with the beautiful chip over Cyclones goalie Michale houser ... the Rush fell in the game but that is this week's FOX's Finest. >

The Rapid City Christian boys basketball team was a game away from reaching the SoDak 16 last year, falling in the Region 8A semifinals to eventual state tournament qualifier Hot Springs in a 57-52 loss ... This season, the Comets returned a large percentage of that team and are looking to make that next step ...

The Comets have gotten off to a 6-0 start to the season, with their best win a 60-49 victory over No. 5-ranked Class B Lyman in Presho back on December 20th. They are currently second in the region behind No. 1-ranked St. Thomas More. And while the Comets understand they will be facing some much tougher tests as the season moves along, excitement surrounding the program is sky-high as Christian gears up for big games against Harding County and Madison this week.

Roisum said, "It's a blast, no matter what, but especially with guys that you get along with. This team is special, I feel like we get along really, really well compared to other teams that I've been on and I'm just super excited for the rest of the season and what it holds. It's been amazing with these guys."

Courtney said, "You can see behind me that we have 51 boys out for middle school basketball, so winning basketball games helps with some of that, right, kids want to come out and be part of it, creates some excitement for your school right, you get people in the doors, you want them to see your facilities, you want them to see what God's doing at Rapid City Christian and so that's very exciting."

Christian hits the road to Buffalo for a tough test Thursday against Jay Wammen's Harding County Ranchers before heading east to Presho again to meet up with perennial Class A power Madison on Saturday. We'll have a more in-depth look at the Comets later this week.

There wasn't much change in this week's high school hoops polls as all six No. 1's remained the same ... Brandon Valley remained first in the AA boys ranks with the only change coming at four and five where O'Gorman and Roosevelt flip-flopped ...

St. Thomas More remained No. 1 in the A boys ranks afeand of Sioux Falls Christian ... Sioux Valley, Dakota Valley and Lennox round out the top five with Crow Creek and Tiospa Zina picking up votes ...

The top five in the Class B boys ranks is the same as last week with White River in third and Lyman fifth for West River clubs ... Viborg-Hurley and DeSmet are still 1-2 ...

Sioux Falls O'Gorman is still No. 1 in the AA girls ranks, followed by Stevens, Harrisburg, Washington and Lincoln rounding out the top five again.

Winner is No. 1 on the A girls side yet again ... followed by Lennox, St. Thomas More, McCook Central Montrose and Crow Creek, which is identical to last week ...

And Corsica-Stickney remained No. 1 in the B girls ranks, White River moved up one spot from fifth to fourth this week behind De Smet and Ethan in second and third and Castlewood dropped to fifth ...