Monday 9 p.m. sportscast

The Douglas and Rapid City Central basketball teams have had a nice little holiday break and closed out 2019 tonight with a boys and girls doubleheader at Howard Naasz Gymnasium at Central ...

The Cobblers and Patriots both looking to get back to .500 with a win tonight ... Early first quarter and the Cobblers get things started with Robbie Weber overpowering the Patriots defense on the glass off a Kohl Meisman miss and Weber puts that one up and in plus the foul ... Cobblers out to an early 3-nothing lead ... Patriots come back with some nice ball movement to find guard Connor Sauvage open and he knocks down the triple ... great passing by Travis Miller's club on that play ... Cobblers on the break and this is Julian Swallow going end to end, and around the back to Meisman for the nice finish ... Central very dangerous in transition this season ... More from Meisman as he takes the defender to the middle, spins and lofts up the soft shot and gets the roll ... sweet touch from the Cobbler swingman on that move ... he had a game-high 21 for the Cobblers ... And then more ball movement from the Pats as Ryan Tompkins is the beneficiary this time with the open look from downtown and he knocks it down ... but the Cobblers went on to win this one by a final of 69-59 ...

Over to the girls game, where the COBBLERS ENTERED THIS MATCHUP WITH A 2-4 RECORD ... Patriots came in at 2-1 1.

3RD QUARTER, 18-16 CENTRAL, LAMARA CASTANEDA TIES THINGS UP AS SHE NAILS THE LONG JUMPER. THE SOPHOMORE SHOWING OFF THE NICE OUTSIDE TOUCH.

2. AIKA TINKHAM PASSES UP AHEAD TO LAMARA CASTANEDA, SHE TAKES IT IN AND HITS FOR 2 MORE. NUMBER 23 ON HER GAME.

3. COBBLERS DOWN BY 2, KENYA MERRIVAL PASSES TO ADISON YOUNG, SHE GETS TO THE HOOP, YES AND IT COUNTS. YOUNG HIT THE FREE THROW TO COMPLETE THE 3 POINT PLAY.

4. EMMA AVERY GETS THE BALL TO JULIE VALANDRA AND SHE FINDS NOTHING BUT TWINE. THESE TEAMS PLAY A GREAT GAME WITH CENTRAL PREVAILING 47-41 IN OVERTIME.

And the Custer Wildcats picked up a pair of easy wins tonight as the girls knocked off Hemingford, Nebraska by a final of 50-31 at the George Watson Classic in Chadron ... and the boys also ran away from the Bobcats with an 81-45 win ... the Wildcat girls are now 4-2 on the season and will play again tomorrow in Chadron ... the boys are also 4-2 and will play tomorrow as well ...