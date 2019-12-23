Monday 9 p.m. sportscast

It was a busy week on the hardwood as teams from around the region vied for the 43rd annual Lakota Nation Invitational championships ... highlights from the LNI and others made for a packed plays of the week ...

8. We start things off at No. 8 this week ... Lakota Nation Invitational action and White River guard Dylan Marshall with a semifinal take against Crow Creek for the floater ... and then he finds Joe Sayler for the triple as the Tigers won their 8th LNI championship of the past 13 years ...

7. At No. 7 it's the same game and it's Crow Creek's Luke Wells getting crafty around the basket ... White River won the game and title but Wells will be back later in this week's top plays ...

6. LNI girls action at No. 6 as White River all-around standout Caelyn Valandra-Prue finds some space in the corner and buries the triple against Pine Ridge ... Valandra-Prue's talents extend to all seasons as she is one of the state's best on the track, volleyball court and basketball floor ...

5. Red Cloud's Jarron Big Horn comes in at No. 6 with the great hesitation dribble against Crow Creek and he gets all the way to the rim for the nifty finish plus the foul ... Crow Creek won the game by a final of 76-62 however ...

4. At No. 4 it's fastbreak action from the Central Cobblers and the Swallow brothers as Julian dishes out one of his ten assists on the game to brother Micah in a win against Mitchell ... Swallow to Swallow should be a fruitful connection for head coach TJ Hay's squad this season ...

3. Rapid City Stevens big man Mason Steele comes in at No. 3 with the steal and he shows off some guard skills as he takes the ball to the other end with an around the back dribble and soft touch for the bucket ... nice play for the Raider senior but Huron took that win 68 to 52 ...

2. At No. 2 it's more from Wells, this time he looks like a young Arvydas Sabonis in the post as he finds Isaiah Sorace with a beautiful behind the back bounce pass in the post ... Crow Creek rolled to the win over Oelrichs en route to a third-place LNI finish ...

1. And it's Douglas guard Connor Sauvage coming in at No. 1 with the beautiful crossover and stepback against St. Thomas More ... as he splashes home that three after dropping the defender ... the Patriots lost the game to St. Thomas More but Sauvage comes through with this week's FOX's Finest ...

And the South Dakota high school basketball media polls came out this week and we're finally seeing some of the rankings shaking up ...

Rapid City Stevens moved up to second this week in the AA girls ranks behind first-place O'Gorman ... Washington and Harrisburg are tied for third this week and former No. 1 Sioux Falls Lincoln dropped to fifth after its second loss of the season.

St. Thomas More remained third in the Class A girls ranks behind Winner with 15 first-place votes and Lennox with three ... with West Central and McCook Central/Montrose rounding out the top five just like last week ... LNI champion Crow Creek received votes this week.

The Class B girls ranks remained pretty much the same this week with White River and Ethan flip-flopping at four and five this week ...

Yankton is now a unanimous No. 1 atop the Class AA boys ranks ... Roosevelt, Brandon Valley, Huron and Sioux Falls Lincoln round out the top five ...

The No. 1 ranked St. Thomas More boys are a unanimous pick atop Class A this week after Sioux Falls Christian lost to O'Gorman ... but the Chargers are still No. 2 ... Crow Creek, Tiospa Zina, Rapid City Christian and Cheyenne-Eagle Butte all received votes but fell outside the top five this week ... And LNI champ White River moved up a spot to No. 3 in this week's Class B boys rankings still behind No. 1 De Smet and No. 2 Viborg-Hurley ... Lyman picked up a vote as well this week.