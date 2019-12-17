Monday 9 p.m. sportscast

Black Hills State and South Dakota School of Mines are the bitterest of rivals ... and that extends even a bit into the announcements of hiring new football coaches ...

Both schools saw their head coaches resign after last season ... as Zach Tinker stepped down for the Hardrockers and John Reiners resigned at Black Hills, sending both into a search for their next field general ... and both found that leader and announced his presence on the same day today as Black Hills brought back former Yellow Jacket offensive line standout and University of Sioux Falls and Lindenwood assistant Josh Breske to lead his alma mater ... while Mines will enter the Charlie Flohr era, as the Hardrockers bring in an assistant from Division II power Northwest Missouri.

Flohr said, "Lookingat the league, you've obviously got your top two teams that have been dominant over the past few years, some programs that are kind of trending their way up and then a lot of schools that are right there in the mix and it's a great football league, it's a great conference in general, it's a conference that I grew up wanting to play in, unfortunately for me I wasn't athletically gifted to play in the RMAC so I settled for, I went to Dakota State as well, but it's a good conference, it really is, I'm just excited to be in the league and see what we can do within this conference."

Up at Black Hills, Breske will become the 29th head coach in Black Hills State history ... he was an excellent offensive lineman for the Jackets from 2005 to 2009. The Pierre High School graduate returns to Spearfish after serving for three years as the offensive line coach and recruiting coordinator at Lindenwood University in Missouri. Prior to that he was the tight ends and offensive line coach at the University of Sioux Falls.

It was a big week for high school athletics as the high school basketball season opened and the high-powered Rapid City Invitational wrestling tournament was contested ... both made an impact as we take a look back at the week that was ... In this week's FOX's Finest ...

8. We start things off at No. 8 this week with girls basketball as Douglas guard Aika Tinkham finds Makayla Grimm in the corner and Grimm splashes that one home ... great pass and shot but the Scoopers went on to win this Black Hills Conference tilt 46 to 39 ...

7. College hoops action at No. 7 as South Dakota Mines' Jack Fiddler show off the quick release against Fort Lewis ... and then it's not deja vu, Fiddler just likes that spot as he drains another from distance ... but the Skyhawks won a tight one 77 to 73 ...

6. Rapid City Rush hosting Wheeling on Wednesday at No. 6 and Keegan Howdeshell finds Chris Leibinger at the point and Leibinger lights the lamp for the first time this season ... nice connection for the Rush there.

5. More from the Douglas-Sturgis game at No. 5 as the Scoopers' Makayla Keffeler finds Tatum Ligtenberg with a great pass ... and the sophomore shows hard work in the gym is paying off as that is beautiful form on the jumper ... Scoopers pick up a nice win.

4. Boys high school hoops at No. 4 as Stevens' Bransen Kuehl and Mason Steele run the pick and roll to perfection against Brandon Valley ... but it wasn't enough as the defending state champs knocked off the Raiders in the opener 54 to 43.

3. Rapid City Invitational wrestling at 138 pounds and Central's Kadyn Kraye gets the pin over crosstown rival Riley Benson ... Kraye went on to pick up a runner-up finish in the highly competitive tournament.

2. More from the Rush at No. 2 as captain Peter Quenneville fires a rocket of a one-timer to get Rapid City on the board against Wheeling ... but the Rush fell 4-2 for their fourth straight loss ...

1. And we go to the nation's No. 1 at No. 1 as Chamberlain heavyweight Nash Hutmacher, the three-time defending state champion and No. 1-ranked heavyweight in the United States picks up a pin at the Rapid City Invite ... the Nebraska football commit remained perfect on the season with a championship run in Rapid ... and that is this week's FOX's Finest.

And a couple of local basketball programs teamed up to help make the holidays a little brighter for area children today ...

The St. Thomas More boys and girls basketball teams presented the Pennington County Toys for Tots a check for more than 1,000 dollars and over 100 toys for disadvantaged area youth today after raising the money and gifts through an exhibition doubleheader against White River before the season started.

Maryanne Whittle said, "This donation is huge. You know when we had Toys R Us in town they would always give us a nice cash donation and now that they've gone away we don't get as many cash donations. So the fact that these guys called us and wanted to do this for Toys for Tots was fabulous."

Jensen Tremmel said, "At St. Thomas More we're very lucky to have everything that we have and we just know that not everybody is as fortunte as we are and we just really have to take into consideration on what that we can do to give back to everybody and I just think it's a great way to show the community everything that one person can do.">