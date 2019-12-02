Monday 9 p.m. sportscast

The holiday weekend cut into some of the sports action around the area this week but there was still a little action from the hardwood and the ice as we take a look back ...

4. We start things of at No. 4 this week with Black Hills State's Tyler Oliver going to the hole against South Dakota School of Mines and Oliver flips up a sweet left-handed runner as he had 16 points and 13 rebounds to help lead the Jackets to a big 70-66 win.

3. More from that game at No. 3 and more from Oliver as he fires an absolutely beautiful bounce pass in transition to find his running mate Trey Whitley for the easy reverse layin ... Oliver added six assists to his line in the win.

2. At No. 2 it's ECHL action as Rapid City's Giovanni Fiore comes through in the clutch against Idaho ... as he pots this goal with under a second remaining in regulation to give the Rush a thrilling 4-3 win as they left Idaho in first place in the Mountain Division after taking two of three off the Steelheads and returning to the Black Hills with five hard-eaned points.

1. And it's more rivalry hoops at No. 1 as the Hardrockers' Allec Williams channels his favorite player LeBron James with the chasedown block of Whitley ... Mines may have come up on the short end of the stick in their first matchup with the Yellow Jackets ... but that is this week's FOX's Finest. >

The Black Hills State men's basketball team welcomed an old South Dakota Intercollegiate and Dakota Athletic Conference foe to Spearfish tonight as the Dakota State Trojans made it west to take on the Yellow Jackets, who were coming off a big 70-66 conference win against archrival South Dakota School of Mines. And the Jackets evened their record at 3-3 with a 91-53 win ... freshman Joel Scott continued his strong rookie campaign with a game-high 24 points and seven rebounds to lead five Jackets in double figures ... Antonio Capley had 12 points and 11 boards.

Ice and snow have thrown a wrench into plenty of activities around the area, with the first day of high school basketball practice being a casualty at plenty of local high schools today ... but the winter weather affects hockey players too ... The Rapid City Rush's next scheduled game with the Wichita Thunder on Wednesday night has been postponed to Sunday, January 26 at 4:05 p.m. MDT.

The winter weather that swept through the region affected the Rush's travel from Boise, Idaho, and fans with tickets to Wednesday's game do not have to worry, as those tickets will be recognized for the new date and time. The Rush won two of three against the Steelheads to move into first place in the Mountain Division. The Rush return home for a two-week, five-game home stand, matched up against the Utah Grizzlies on Friday and Saturday before three games against the Wheeling Nailers next week.

The high school wrestling season wastes no time getting going as the Mandan Invitational and Rapid City Invitational will be contested the next two weekends as local wrestlers and fans will see who the contenders are right away ...

The Sturgis Scoopers will once again look to be a contender on the state stage and while they're young, the future, including this season, looks bright for head coach Mike Abell's squad.

"TALENT LEVEL IS THROUGH THE ROOF. WE ARE YOUNG. STRENGTH AND EXPERIENCE MIGHT BE A LITTLE BIT OF OUR DOWNFALL THIS YEAR BUT THE CAMARADERIE, THE FEEL OF THE ROOM IS TOTALLY DIFFERENT. YEAH OUR EXPECTATIONS WITH THE STATE DUAL TOURNAMENT COMING BACK IS TO BE INVOLVED IN THAT AND SEE WHAT WE CAN DO THERE. AND AS A STATE INDIVIDUAL TOURNAMENT ITS TO GET BACK INTO THE TOP SIX. YOU KNOW THEY TOOK THE 7TH AND 8TH PLACE AWAY BUT WE ARE LOOKING TO GET BACK INTO THE TOP SIX.

I'M SEEING A LOT OF NEW FRESHMEN, A LOT OF GOOD NEW FRESHMAN OUT THERE AND IT EXCITES ME. IT MAKES ME EXCITED YEAH. THAT'S REALLY MOTIVATING AND STUFF. ITS A YOUNG TEAM. WE CAN BUILD NEXT YEAR AND THE YEAR AFTER THAT. WE ARE GONNA BE REALLY GOOD.

ITS REALLY EXCITING KNOWING THAT I GUESS OUR TEAM IS JUST THE SAME AS LAST YEAR SO WE ARE JUST BOUND TO GET BETTER."

The Scoopers and Belle Fourche will square off Thursday night for a season-opening dual at Brown High School with the junior varsity matches getting going at 6:30 and the varsity to follow thereafter.