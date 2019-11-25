Monday 9 p.m. sportscast

The South Dakota high school volleyball season wrapped up last weekend so it should come as no surprise that all three tournaments played a big role in this week's plays of the week ... but it was on the ice where we went for the top play of the week ...

We start things off this week at No. 8 with Class AA volleyball tournament action ... O'Gorman's BERGEN REILLY FIRES OFF A BIG KILL against Stevens. The Raiders fell in the ir opener to the Knights, who went on to finish as runner-up to Watertown ...

7. At No. 7 it's more from the Raiders as setter Laura Petik gets crafty and fools the Sioux Falls Lincoln defense to come up with a kill ... the Raiders beat the Patriots in this one before falling to Roosevelt in the fifth-place match ...

6. Class B semifinal action at No. 6 and it's Faulkton's Brooke Niederbaumer coming through with a big block for the Trojans as they knocked off Burke to reach the championship match ... she also had nine kills in the match ... Faulkton finished as runner-up to Northwestern ...

5. More from Stevens at No. 5 as Petik sets up Jayda McNabb perfectly against Sioux Falls Roosevelt ... the Raiders fell to the Rough Riders in the fifth-place matchup ...

4. Class B title matchup between Northwestern and Burke and Northwestern's Sydney Schell shows the power of persistence as her first kill attempt is sent back ... but she sticks with it and comes through with another as she helped lead the Wildcats to an undefeated season and another state title ...

3. Huge performance from Ayana Byrd this week for Faith as she had 30 kills in a Friday night win over Bridgewater-Emery before posting 31 against Chester in this loss ... Byrd had 73 kills in three matches during the state tournament ...

2. At No. 2 it's Winner's Morgan Hammerbeck with the big kill against Elk Point-Jefferson ... the Warriors swept the Huskies in that match en route to a sixth-place finish at the Class A state tourney ...

1. And your top play of the week comes from the Rapid City Rush's Tyler Coulter, who digs this puck off the boards and takes it in to backhand it past the Tulsa goaltender as the Rush remained undefeated at home on the season. And that is this week's FOX's Finest.

The South Dakota School of Mines and Black Hills State basketball teams will meet tomorrow night in Spearfish for a doubleheader that sees three of the four teams enter with sub-.500 records at this early juncture ... but there's plenty of reason for optimism for all four programs ...

The Black Hills State women are the only team of the four with a winning record at 3-2 ... but the Jackets enter tomorrow night's contest with two straight losses ... both the Black Hills and Mines men already have three losses ... but they have all come down to the last possession and were against very competitive teams. For Mines women's coach Jeri Jacobson, the game will be her first against the Hardrockers' archrival and she is excited to see how her team responds after a couple of tough losses.

Jacobson said, "I'm really excited. College rivalries are what make it fun. I coached at North Dakota for a year and the UND-North Dakota State rivalry game that was a lot of fun to be a part of. You just get a different level out of your players, because the intensity is different, your fans are different, so I'm just really excited for the first one ... I love how they respond to things we watch film and talk about cleaning things up and improving in these areas and they do a good job of it."

The women's game will tip off at the Young Center tomorrow night at 5:30 with the men to get things going at approximately 7:30.

And the University of South Dakota women's basketball team dropped its first decision of the season as the No. 22-ranked Missouri State Bears went into Vermillion and led from wire to wire to drop South Dakota to 5-1. Alexa Willard led Missouri State with 21 points. The Bears only loss this season was in the preseason NIT championship game to No. 7-ranked Oregon State. Monica Arens had 19 points to lead South Dakota. Rapid City's Ciara Duffy chipped in with 12.