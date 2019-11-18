Monday 9 p.m. sportscast

The college basketball season is fully upon us ... and the state high school volleyball tournament is finally here ... both sports make multiple appearances in our plays of the week that was ...

8. We start things off at No. 8 this week with high school volleyball action and Stevens' Grace Martin is going to block this attack by Brandon Valley as the Raiders punched their ticket to the Class AA state tournament with a five-set win over the Lynx.

7. Men's college hoops at No. 7 with Black Hills State guard Trey Whitley using the hesitation and getting all the way to the bucket against Augustana during the East-West Challenge ... the Jackets fell to the Vikings 83-82 in a thriller ...

6. College volleyball at No. 6 and it's Black Hills State's Mariah Robinson with the misdirection on the kill ... she had seven kills on the night as the Jackets took a 3-1 win over South Dakota School of Mines and punched their ticket to the postseason ...

5. High school volleyball, Class B SoDak 16 action between Faith and White River and Faith's Ariah Engel makes good use of a nice set as she hammers that kill home and helps lead the Longhorns to the Class B state tournament this week in Rapid City as they swept White River ...

4. More from BH-Augie as Yellow Jackets guard Tyler Oliver takes the ball to the hole and lays it in nicely ... Oliver had 14 points, 12 rebounds and six assists on the night ... but Augustana won 83-82 as Matt Cartwright knocked down a game winner ...

3. Black Hills women's hoops action and the Jackets' all-conference duo Racquel Wientjes and Morgan Ham run the two-woman game to perfection as they rolled to an easy win over Montana State Billings ...

2. BH's Sava Dukic with the nice ballhandling as he splits the double against Augustana for the easy lay-up ... nice work there from the Serbian national ...

1. And at No. 1 it's Mines guard duo Allec Williams finding Troy Brady for 3 against Augustana ... and then Brady paying Williams back for 3 of his own as the Hardrockers picked up a huge 76-71 win over the Vikings as Williams and Brady combined for 38 points and 10 assists in the win.

The Black Hills State volleyball team wrapped up its regular season last week with a 3-1 win over archrival South Dakota School of Mines, giving the Jackets a 12 and 14 record and the No. 7 seed in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference tournament ... they will now face No. 2-seeded Metro State in the first round of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference playoffs ...

Black Hills State will have to flip the script from the regular season meetings as THE ROADRUNNERS WON BOTH OF THE TEAMS REGULAR SEASON MATCHUPS IN 3 SETS. The Jackets were just swept by Metro back on November 9th in Denver but head coach Kristin Carmichael's team thinks that some of the lessons it learned in those losses will be key to reversing those regular season results.

LAUREL "YEAH THINK ANY TEAM IS BEATABLE. I JUST THINK THEY ARE HIGH RANKED AND THEY ARE VERY CONSISTENT AS LONG AS WE ARE CONSISTENT AND WE BRING WHAT WE KNOW WE CAN. THEN WE CAN WIN THE GAME."

"WE WILL TAKE THAT AS AN ADVANTAGE.WE HAVE SEEN THEM TWICE WE KNOW MORE ABOUT THEM. WE KNOW WHERE TO PLAY WHERE WE STRUGGLED LAST TIME. AND YOU LEARN FROM YOUR LOSSES AND YOU MOVE ON."

COACH "I FEEL LIKE WE ARE FINALLY PEAKING. WE HAVE BEEN DOING A LITTLE BIT DIFFERENT STUFF TRAINING WISE, BUT THIS IS THE THIRD TIME WE HAVE PLAYED METRO. AND WE ARE KINDA GOING WITH THIRD TIME IS THE CHARM."

The Roadrunners and Jackets will tip off at 7 o'clock in Denver tomorrow night ... The winner will face the winner of the Dixie State CSU-Pueblo game on Friday.

The state football championships wrapped up last week and the all-ESD conference football team was released with six Rapid City players making the team. Rapid City Central's Jeremy Weidmann and Wyatt Jungclaus and Rapid City Stevens' Bridger Nesbit, Brennan Busse, Colton Hartford and James Van Der Vorst all made the team. Class 11AA state champ Pierre led with 13 overall selections, Class 11AAA runner-up Brandon Valley had 10 overall selections.