Monday 9 p.m. sportscast

The high school football season is coming to a close ... the prep volleyball postseason is here ... and college basketball season has begun ... all three make an appearance in the plays of the week, plus a rodeo ride that was the definition of tough as we take a look back at the week that was ...

8. We start things off at No. 8 this week with high school volleyball ... and it's Region 8A action betwen Rapid City Christian and St. Thomas More ... the Comets' Olivia Kieffer comes up with the kill as Christian eliminated the Cavaliers from the postseason for the second straight year ...

7. At No. 7 it's ECHL hockey and this is Rapid City's Alex Rauter slamming home a rebound against Idaho as the Rush swept the Steelheads this week and find themselves tied atop the ECHL standings with 18 points early in the season ...

6. At No. 6 it's Class 9B playoff football action and Harding County's Camden Hett finding Sam Adams in their semifinal against Herreid-Selby Area ... the big back picks up big yardage but the Ranchers fell to the Wolverines by a final of 54-32

5. At No. 5 it's women's college basketball as South Dakota School of Mines senior Anna Haugen goes baseline against Waldorf and finishes with the pretty reverse ... Haugen had 11 points and 10 rebounds as the Hardrockers dropped the Warriors to win the head coaching debut of Jeri Jacobson ...

4. More women's hoops at No. 4 as Black Hills State guard Racquel Wientjes goes to the hole and scores against Texas A&M Kingsville ... the Sully Buttes product led the Jackets to a couple of wins and went ballistic in the second, scoring 35 points on 13-of-16 shooting from the floor, including 8-of-10 from beyond the arc ...

3. It's NRCA rodeo action at No. 3 as Eagle Butte cowboy Melvin Cummings shows off his flexibility on this bareback ride ... Cummings had the top ride of the night with a 74 ... and he was OK after this one despite getting hung up there for a bit

2. And we have to thank KSFY in Sioux Falls for our top two plays of the week ... both from the Lemmon-McIntosh Viborg-Hurley Class 9AA semifinal ... that's Cody Thompson finding Alec O'Donnell, who tips that ball and hauls it in for the long touchdown ...

1. And at No. 1 it's Thompson to Peyton Anderson, who makes a spectacular one-handed grab and races to paydirt in a thrilling semifinal contest ... unfortunately for the Cowboys and their fans Viborg-Hurley pulled out the 32-26 win to advance ... and that is this week's FOX's Finest.

The Rapid City Rush's new affiliation with the NHL's Arizona Coyotes seems to already be bearing fruit ... as the team has gotten off to a fast start in the ECHL this season ... moving to the top of the league's standings for the first time in the history of the franchise ....

Rapid City is tied for the league lead with Allen with 18 points ... The Rush have played two more games than the Americans, however, but the 8-3-2 start has enthusiasm around the team sky high. And the affiliation with Arizona and the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners has been a big part of that. Multiple players have already moved back and forth from Tucson to Rapid City and far from being an issue, it seems to have strengthened the squad.

"YOU KNOW EVERYONE IS CLICKING TO BE HONEST. WE ARE HAVING SCORING FROM ALL OVER. I MEAN ALL THREE LINES ARE CONTRIBUTING. EVEN MY DEFENSE MAN ARE GETTING INVOLVED IN PLAY. WE JUST GOT A REALLY GOOD GROUP YA KNOW. EVERYONE WANTS TO PLAY FOR EVERYONE.

YOU KNOW WHEN GUYS GO UP. EVERYONE IS EXCITED FOR THEM AND WHEN GUYS COME DOWN WE WELCOME THEM WITH OPEN ARMS. SO GUYS LOVE PLAYING HERE AND LOVE PLAYING FOR EACH OTHER. SO I THINK THAT'S WHY WE ARE HAVING SUCCESS EARLY ON. "

The Rush hit the road this week for three games within the Mountain Division, beginning at Wichita on Wednesday. The team then heads to Tulsa and Kansas City before returning home next week for a three-game stand with Tulsa.

South Dakota senior Ciara Duffy took home the first Summit League Women's Basketball Player of the Week honor of the season after a couple of wins last week. The Rapid City guard picked up the award for the fourth time in her career after leading the Coyotes to a pair of road wins at Northeastern and Green Bay to open the season as Duffy averaged 22.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists. The St. Thomas More product led the way with 22 points with five rebounds and five assists against Northwestern before nearly getting a triple-double with 23 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists against Green Bay. She also moved into 10th place on USD's career scoring list with 1,306 points.