Monday 9 p.m. sportscast

From a record-setting college volleyball performance to a whole host of high school football highlights ... there was plenty to choose from as we recap the plays of the week ...

... in this week's FOX's Finest ...

7. We start things off at No. 7 this week with college volleyball and this is South Dakota School of Mines super sophomore Dana Thomson picking up two of her now Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference record 35 kills against Fort Lewis ... but it wasn't enough as the Hardrockers fell in five sets to the Colorado school ...

6. More from the School of Mines at No. 6 as this is Hardrocker running back Ahmad Lewis breaking off a 42-yard run against New Mexico Highlands ... the Hardrockers won a defensive slugfest 8 to 7 over the Cowboys ...

5. Some more speed out of the backfield at No. 5 as Philip's McCoy Peterson breaks off a big run before being run down near the goal line at Wall ... the Scotties would score on the drive but the Eagles would rally to pick up a 28-20 win in the Class 9A playoff game ...

4. Smashmouth football at No. 4 as St. Thomas More's Ryan Wojcik barrels through a whole host of Elk Point Jefferson defenders as the Cavaliers picked up a 23-3 playoff win over the Huskies ...

3. Class 11A football at No. 3 and it's Todd County quarterback Slade Cournoyer rolling out and making something happen against Belle Fourche ... he finds his big tight end Ashaun Roach-Valandra and Roach-Valandra shows off some soft hands ... nice play from the Falcons ....

2. At No. 2 it's the Sturgis Scoopers Zach Shoun throwing an absolute laser beam to Justin Burnham for a 47-yard scoring strike ... the Scoopers rolled over their archrival Spearfish with a 47-nothing win to close out the regular season.

1. And your No. 1 play of the week was senior night for Belle Fourche's Jackson Tyndall getting a hug from head coach Scott Slotten and then Tyndall repays his coach with the big-time kick return all the way down the left sideline for the score ... the Broncs would knock off Todd County 65 to 28 and that is this week's FOX's Finest.

The South Dakota High School football quarterfinals will be played on Halloween night this year ... as teams look to make their way to a new championship arena with this year's state title games being played at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium on the South Dakota State campus while renovations are completed at the University of South Dakota's DakotaDome ...

All five Black Hills-area 11-man teams that are still alive will be taking on opponents that have already beaten them during the regular season ... and one of those, the Class 11B St. Thomas More Cavaliers, will be heading back to a place where they've had little to no success ... the Winner Warriors have defeated the Cavaliers in 9 of their 11 meetings over the years ... but More is hoping to have learned a little something from a 46-20 loss at Winner back on August 30th ...

Sullivan said, "As a coaching standpoint, games like that, you know, no one likes to lose, no one, me in particular, I can't stand it. But a game like that, I think that has really shown our boys, who thought, 'Oh, we're going to (11B), we've got a lot of guys back,' and I told them from the start, you know, everybody circles you, you've got to give your best and they smacked us in the mouth and that has done nothing but help this team. We're going to always refer back to that game and so that's what we're looking forward to, to compete at that level because Winner is the Class of B, bar none, second to none, and that's where we want to be again."

And the Cavaliers get their wish as they'll travel to Winner on Thursday night at 5 o'clock Mountain Time ... the winner of that game will face the winner of Webster Area-Mt. Vernon/Plankinton in the semifinals on November 8th.

In other area 11-man games Thursday, only the Class 11AA Sturgis Scoopers will be at home as they take on Mitchell at 6 o'clock at Woodle Field. The Scoopers fell to the Kernels 42-23 on the road on October 12th. Spearfish will travel to Pierre, the No. 1 team in Class 11AA ... the Governors beat Spearfish 72-0 at Lyle Hare Stadium back on September 27th ... Douglas will also hit the road in Class 11AA ... as the Patriots will take on Brookings in a rematch of a game Douglas lost 49-0 in Brookings on September 27th ... And the Class 11AAA Stevens Raiders hit the road again, traveling right back to Brandon Valley to take on the defending state champion Lynx ... the Raiders dropped a 28-7 decision to Brandon in the final game of the regular season last week.

In some high school volleyball action from the area tonight ... the HIll City Rangers knocked off Belle Fourche in three to close their regular season ... Pine Ridge swpet Edgemont 3-nothing and St. Thomas More swept Red Cloud ...