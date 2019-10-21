Monday 9 p.m. sportscast

The South Dakota high school football playoffs kick off Thursday night in the four smallest classes .. 11B, 9AA, 9A and 9B ... and while most of our local teams will be traveling for the first round ... there are a handful of games being played West River this week ...

St. Thomas More is the only West River team in Class 11B to get a first-round game at home as the seventh-seeded Cavaliers will host No. 10 seed Elk Point-Jefferson ... the Huskies enter that contest with a 4 and 4 record but have played a far tougher schedule than More. Elk Point's four losses all came at the hands of playoff teams with a combined record of 26 and 6.

In the top half of the 11B bracket, No. 1 seed Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan will host Hot Springs ... Sisseton travels to Volga to play Sioux Valley ... Garretson is at No. 4 Mobridge-Pollock and Stanley County travels to McCook Central/Montrose to face a Fighting Cougars squad that handed the Buffs a 52-14 loss on the same field back in September.

On the bottom half, Webster hosts Groton, Chamberlain is at Mt. Vernon/Plankinton ... Lead-Deadwood travels to No. 2 Winner and More hosts Elk Point at 6 o'clock at Dutton Field ... {TAKE THIRD} In Class 9AA, where teams are re-seeded after the first round, unlike in 11B ... Deuel hosts Florence/Henry, Dakota Hills travles to Hamlin ... Viborg-Hurley welcomes Arlington/ Lake Preston and Parker and Baltic meet in Parker ... {TAKE FOURTH} On the bottom half of that bracket ... Bon Homme hosts Parkston, Hanson gets Platte-Geddes, Rapid City Christian travels to Lemmon-McIntosh and Jones County/White River will host Menno/Marion ... We'll take a look at the Class 9A and 9B brackets tomorrow ...

The South Dakota School of Mines soccer team picked up its third win of head coach Ryan Thompson's inaugural season last weekend, knocking off conference foe Colorado Christian for the second time this fall ...

The Mines men topped the Cougars 3-2 on Friday before dropping a 4-nothing decision to Metro State ... Thompson says his team is improving every week and that as with any program building operation, there will be growing pains ... but he says he likes the optimism and effort that he's seing out of his players thus far.

THompson said, "JUST KEEP MOVING ON KEEP BUILDING THIS PROGRAM. YOU KNOW WE SHOW SIGNS OF GOOD STUFF. MIXED WITH SOME YOU KNOW THINGS WHERE WE NEED TO BE BETTER. SO FOR HERE ON IT ITS JUST ABOUT GROWTH AND SEEING HOW MUCH THE GUYS CAN DIG IN AND REALLY TRY AND FIND WINS AND POINTS AND JUST BUILD ON WHAT WE HAVE BEEN BUILDING."

THE HARDROCKERS HIT THE ROAD TO TAKE ON COLORADO MESA AND FORT LEWIS this weekend.

IN some quick high school volleyball scores from around the area ... Hot Springs got swept by Chadron and Custer dropped Edgemont in a five-set battle ... Rapid City Christian went on the road and swept Harding County ... and Sturgis swept Red Cloud in Black Hills Conference action in Sturgis ...