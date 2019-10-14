Monday 9 p.m. sportscast

It wasn't just the pros playing Monday night football as we had some high school football action get postponed from Friday to tonight ... in area games, New Underwood dropped Lyman 20 to nothing ... TImber Lake drilled Bison 62 to 0 and Wall ran away from Jones County/White River 55 to 28 ... and Rapid City Central welcomed a former Cobbler coach in Kim Nelson back to town as Central looked to spring a huge upset to pick up its first win of the season against top-ranked Sioux Falls Roosevelt ....

EVERYONE FIRED UP FOR SOME MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL OUT AT O'HARRA STADIUM.

1. 1ST QUARTER, 22-0 ROOSEVELT, THE ROUGHRIDERS JOE TURAY TAKES THE HANDOFF, FIGHTS HIS WAY THROUGH THE TACKLE AND REACHES ACROSS THE GOAL LINE FOR A TOUCHDOWN. A FAST START FOR ROOSEVELT.

2. 2ND QUARTER, TYLER FELDKAMP LOSES THE HANDLE ON THE PITCH, THE BALL IS ROLLING AROUND, IT'S SCOOPED UP BY AARON IVERSON, HE HAS NOTHING BUT FIELD TURF IN FRONT OF HIM AS IVERSON TAKES IT 65 YARDS FOR THE TOUCHDOWN. THE SCOOP AND SCORE GIVES CENTRAL A NICE LIFT.

3. 36-6 ROUGHRIDERS, BRADY DANNENBRING DELIVERS THE NICE PASS TO TYLER FELDKAMP, HE MAKES THE CATCH AND GOES IN FOR A 32 YARD TOUCHDOWN. THE ROUGHRIDERS SHOWING YOU WHY THEY ARE RANKED NUMBER ONE IN THE STATE.

4. COBBLERS BACK TO WORK ON OFFENSE, EVENEAU RASBY GETS IT ON THE END AROUND AND HE HAS A NICE LANE TO RUN THROUGH, RASBY TAKES IT DOWN THE SIDELINE FOR A GAIN OF 48 YARDS ALL THE WAY DOWN TO THE ROOSEVELT 25.

5. KOHL MEISMAN ROLLS OUT AND CONNECTS WITH WYATT JUNGCLAUS WHO MAKES THE CATCH FOR A 14 YARD TOUCHDOWN ... and the Rough Riders win this one 71 to 20

It was a busy week from golf courses to volleyball courts to the gridiron as we looked back for our plays of the week ...

7. We start things off at No. 7 this week with Little Wound golfer Lance Christensen winning the Class A boys golf championship at The Bluffs in Vermilion ... Christensen became the first golfer from the Pine Ridge reservation to win a state golf championship and just the second player from any reservation school, following in the footsteps of Todd County's Corey Jensen, who won it all in 1998.

6. At No. 6 it's college volleyball action ... and this is Chadron State's Shelby Schouten coming up with a couple of big early kills ... she paced the Eagles with 17 as Chadron topped South Dakota Mines in five sets ...

5. More volleyball at five, this time it's former Belle Fourche standout Sierra Ward slamming one home to help lead the Black Hills State women to a sweep of the Hardrockers during rivalry week ...

4. High school football at No. 4 as St. Thomas More quarterback Ryder Kirsch rolls out and heaves one up for Grant Huber ... and the speedy wideout gets under that for the long score as the Cavs rolled past Douglas ...

3. More BH-Mines action at 3, this time on the gridiron, as Black Hills' CHANCE EBEN FAKES THE HANDOFF AND HITS HASAAN WILLIAMS NEAR THE SIDELINE.... Williams FUMBLES THE BALL AT THE ONE YARD LINE BUT teammate Jarrett Jenson is there for the recovery, leading to PAYTEN GILMORE punching in the score and the Jackets picked up a big 48 to 28 win.

2. At No. 2 it's the same field, different game as Belle Fourche's Colby Nowiejieski makes something happen with the nice run against Spearfish and he finds the end zone as the Broncs beat up on the Spartans in this one.

1. And your No. 1 play of the week is Lead-Deadwood back Jordy Stulken breaking loose against Custer ... and Stulken is gone for the 80-yard score ... but it wasn't enough as the Wildcats won a shootout 62 to 41 ... and that is this week's FOX's Finest.

The Class AA soccer quarterfinals and Class A semifinals were postponed from last week to today due to winter weather that hit the area ... that meant that the Stevens and Central girls were meeting for the third time this season this afternoon ... with the two teams playing to a draw on September 10th and Stevens winning 2-0 on September 24th ...

Everybody AT SIOUX PARK STADIUM happy that this game wasn't being played last week in the snow ... great weather today ... 1. FIRST HALF, NO SCORE, CENTRAL'S KAROLINE RISNAES WITH THE NICE FREE KICK, THE BALL POPS LOOSE IN FRONT OF THE GOAL, BUT THE RAIDERS' KIRA ZOLLER GETS OUT AND GETS ON THAT BALL TO SNUFF OUT THE OPPORTUNITY ... 2. CENTRAL KEEPS THE PRESSURE ON, KYLEA BECKER SENDS THE BALL IN FOR ALEXA HENRY, SHE'S UNABLE TO CONTROL IT AS ZOLLER CONTINUES HER STRONG PLAY IN GOAL. 3. STILL SCORELESS, and the Cobblers' KYLEA BECKER slices IN AND DELIVERS THE PASS TO KAZLYN BACHELOR, WHO GETS HER LEFT FOOT ON IT AND SCORES. THE COBBLERS GET THE FIRST GOAL OF THE GAME AND IT'S A BIG ONE ... 4. THE RAIDERS LOOKING TO ANSWER, PEYTON KING WITH THE FREE KICK, BUT HIDIE DAHL IS ABLE TO JUMP UP AND MAKE THE SAVE. The Cobblers pick up their first win over the Raiders this season by a final of 2 to 1 in extra time as Sydney Pike tallied the winner ...

So, the Cobblers advance to take on the No. 1-seeded Yankton Gazelles on the road in the semifinals Thursday ... On the boys' side, Brandon Valley blanked Stevens 1-0 in their quarterfinal matchup to eliminate the Raiders ...

The Class A semifinals were played today as well ... and both the St. Thomas More girls and boys were at Tea Area ... and both Cavaliers squads fell to the Titans ... the girls dropped a 2-1 decision while the boys lost 3 to 1 ... The top-seeded Tea girls will play West Central in the title tilt while the No. 2-seeded Titan boys will play top-seeded Sioux Falls Christian for the Class A championship.