Monday 9 p.m. sportscast

Fall is here and football is in full swing ... and our plays of the week reflect that as we hit the gridiron exclusively ...

8. We start things off at No. 8 in Belle Fourche ... and it's St. Thomas More's Ryan Wojcik with a great call and blocking as he cruises into the end zone against the Broncs in a 3-17 win ...

At No. 7 it's Douglas picking up its first win of the season on homecoming as David Severson takes this keeper in from 13 yards out with the cutback as the Patriots topped Spearfish 14-0

6. Nine-man action at No. 6 as Timber Lake's Kedrick Martin looks to his left and just drops a beauty of a throw onto Hank Kraft to pick up a first down ... that one's so nice we will watch it twice ... and it's not the last we'll see from that game ...

5. At No. 5 New Underwood's Emmit Richter pump fakes and goes deep over the middle to Coy Anderson for a 75 yard touchdown as the Tigers go up 14-8.

4. More from Belle Fourche at No. 4 as St. Thomas More's Grant Huber shows that he can catch the ball whether he's on offense or defense as he gets a nice interception against the Broncs ...

3. At No. 3 it's New Underwood yet again as Timber Lake squib kicks this one and the Tigers' Grant Madsen picks it up and shows off the wheels as he takes it to the house for his team's first score o the game ... but Timber Lake took the 20-14 win ...

2. College action at No. 2 as School of Mines quarterback Toby Smith lofts one up on the sideline and Collin Zur makes a heck of a play on that ball, going up and over the defender ... but it wasn't enough as Colorado State Pueblo knocked off the Hardrockers 21-13

1. And it's rivalry action at No. 1 as Rapid City Stevens receiver Bransen Kuehl makes the catch of a Colton Hartford offering does the rest ... making a defender miss and then outrunning the rest of the Cobblers to the end zone as Stevens picked up a hard-fought 32-27 win .. and that is this week's FOX's Finest.

The South Dakota School of Mines volleyball team made program history over the weekend when it went on the road to Golden, Colorado and knocked off No. 23-ranked Colorado Mines for the first win over a ranked NCAA opponent ever.

The win could prove to be a big stepping stone for second-year head coach Lauren Torvi-Prochazka's program who credited her team's ability to move past a disappointing loss Friday against Colorado State Colorado Springs and the play of senior middle blocker Hannah Stevenson ... who posted 13 kills and three blocks ... for the win.

Torvi-Prochazka said, "As far as what it means for our program, it means everything. It's the first time in school history we've ever beaten them, it's the first time we've ever beaten a ranked opponent, it's their 13th RMAC loss in 12 years, which is crazy to say that that is the caliber of team we can compete against and beat." Stevenson said, "I've been dreaming of beating a school like Colorado Mines for four years and to finally see all of the hard work that I've been putting in and that our team has been putting in and that our coachs have been putting in pay off in such a big win is phenomenal. It feels amazing."

The Hardrockers don't get too much time to relish the victory, though, as they head up to Spearfish to take on their archrival Black Hills State tomorrow night at 7 o'clock.

IT WAS A CLOSE BATTLE IN THE OPENING ROUND at Hillcrest Golf and Country Club in YANKTON... WATERTOWN'S GAVIN HIBBERT WAS LEADING THROUGH THE FRONT NINE... HE STRUGGLED AT THE TURN THOUGH... COMING UP JUST SHORT ON THIS PUTT FOR PAR... HIBBERT FINISHES AT TWO OVER ON THE DAY.... LINCOLN'S NASH STENBERG WON THE SIOUX FALLS CITY AND METRO CHAMPIONSHIPS THIS YEAR... THE JUNIOR IS OFF TO ANOTHER GOOD START... GETTING PAR ON THE 12TH... HE SITS AT ONE OVER 73... ROOSEVELT'S JACK LUNDIN came in as a contender ... HE HAS ONE OF THE SHOTS OF THE DAY ALSO ON 12.. MAKING THE BIRDIE CHIP LOOK EASY... LUNDIN SHOOTS ONE OVER... AND IS TIED FOR THIRD... LUNDIN FINISHED TIED FOR FOURTH A YEAR AGO... WITH RAPID CITY STEVEN'S BEN DAANE ... And Daane LEADS FOLLOWING THE FIRST DAY... AS HE PARS ON THE TENTH and shot a 1-under 71 SO DAANE SITS ALONE ON TOP WITH A ONE STROKE LEAD OVER ROOSEVELT'S KARSTEN KERN...

One area golfer had a particularly nice day at The Bluffs in Vermillion as well as Little Wound's Lance Christensen leads the Class A field after shooting a 5-over 77 ... Custer's Austin Eggers is tied for ninth seven shots behind Christensen heading into tomorrow's final round ...