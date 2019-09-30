Monday 9 p.m. sportscast

It was another busy week on local fields and courts as the fall sports season moves on ... we'll take a look back at the top plays of the week that was ...

We start things off with college football at No. 8 ... South Dakota Mines Joe Luebbers catches a pass from Toby Smith and goes 50 yards ... but Dixie State would top the Hardrockers 28 to 16.

7. At No. 7 it's a rematch from last year's Class A Sweet 16 ... and St. Thomas More's Haleigh Timmer comes down with the big kill against Rapid City Christian as the Cavaliers topped the Comets in three sets in a battle of Region 8A opponents ...

6. At No. 6 it's girls high school soccer and Rapid City STEVENS ON THE ATTACK against Central, Leah ARNOLD PASSES THE BALL TO RILEY SCHAD, WHO FIRES THE SHOT AND SCORES. THE SOPHOMORE DELIVERS WITH A BIG GOAL as the Raiders pick up the 2-nothing win ...

5. At No. 5 Hill City eighth grader tracks down Laramie, Wyoming's Abigail Whitman and Lead-Deadwood's Sara Jones to win the Rapid City Invite out at Hart Ranch ... great effort from the young Ranger in a high-powered race ...

4. At No. 4 it's Crow Creek's Isaiah Sorace with a punt return against Lower Brule ... and Sorace trucks a defender as he takes the ball deep into Sioux territory ... Crow Creek took that win by a final of 22 to 8 in All-Nations action at Sioux Park ...

3. At No. 3 it's Stevens quarterback Colton Hartford finding Colton Doney in the back of the end zone .. and Doney gets the feet down for the score against Washington ....

2. At No. 2 it's Custer's Dathon Elmore taking this punt 73 yards against Todd County for the touchdown as the Wildcats rolled to a 62-12 win ...

1. And your top play of the week is more from Stevens-Washington as the Raiders' Michael Norman makes a game-changing interception and takes it 101 yards for the score as Stevens won its homecoming game 37-34 in triple overtime ... and that is your FOX's Finest ...

Two of the South Dakota boys state golf tournaments are right around the corner ... with the Class AA boys hitting Hillcrest Country Club in Yankton and the Class A boys playing at The Bluffs in Vermillion on October 7th and 8th next week ... today local players competed in the Region 4A tournament at Hart Ranch to qualify ...

It was wet and chilly out AT HART RANCH BUT not enough to keep the tournament from going on ... HOLE 7 (PAR 4) 1. SOPHOMORE LUKE PONTO FROM SAINT THOMAS MORE.... HE PUTTS THIS IN FOR A 5. 2. KADIN ZIMIGA FROM LITTLE WOUND.... HE CHIPS THE BALL ONTO THE GREEN TO PUT HIMSELF IN A NICE POSITION .....AND THEN HE FINISHES IT FOR A 9. 3. HOT SPRINGS FRESHMAN TREGG KILBY .... HE PUTS THIS IN FOR A 5. 4. DYLAN CUNY FROM LITTLE WOUND... THE BALL GETS SO CLOSE BUT JUST MISSES THE HOLE..... HE FINISHED WITH A 6.

Custer won the team championship as Austin Eggers was the individual region champion with a score of 80 ... Little Wound's Lance Christensen was second, followed by STM's Cade Jacobson, Custer's Dustyn Fish and Hot Springs' Jacob Harris. St. Thomas More and Hot Springs also qualified as teams for the state tournament.

Taking a look at the latest South Dakota high school volleyball polls, released today ... the Watertown Arrows remained atop the Class AA ranks ... followed by O'Gorman, Washington, Aberdeen Central and Brandon Valley in the top five ... Roosevelt, Huron and Lincoln all received votes as well in this week's poll of some state media outlets ...

There was a shakeup atop Class A as Sioux Falls Christian tumbled from the top spot for the first time this season after falling to Dakota Valley last week ... that win moved the Panthers to the top of the charts with eight first-place votes, Miller is still second with six first-place votes ... undefeated Hill City came in fifth again this week ...

Class B looks pretty much the same with unbeaten Northwestern a unanimous No. 1 ... Faulkton, Chester, Burke and Faith round out the 'B' top five with Ethan, Warner and Kadoka receiving votes.