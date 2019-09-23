Monday 9 p.m. sportscast

From volleyball teams looking to stay undefeated to spectacular quarterback-to-receiver connections to soccer goals that make you want to see them twice ... there's a little bit of everything when we took a look back at the week that was ...

In this week's FOX's Finest ...

8. We start things off with high school volleyball at No. 8 and it's Hill City's Hailey Wathen blasting a kill off the Sturgis block as the Rangers moved to a perfect 11-0 on the season ... 7. At No. 7 it's college soccer as Regis University's Pascal Von Matthey shows of some fancy footwork before depositing the ball int he back of the net against South Dakota Mines as Regis wins this one 4-nothing ... 6. At No. 6 it's Rapid City Central's Ramsey Deming setting up Adison Young for the big kill against Sioux Falls Washington ... but the Cobblers fell to the Warriors in straight sets ... 5. College football action at No. 5 and it's Adams State at Black Hills State ... the Grizzlies BUK-SA ROLLS TO HIS LEFT... HE THROWS TO Tariq BITSON FOR THE TOUCHDOWN AS ADAMS STATE STRIKES FIRST in a 45-31 win over Black Hills State 4. At No. 4 it's girls soccer as Stevens' Ellie Schad corralling the ball against St. Thomas More and she hammers this ball into the back of the net ... phenomenal shot as the Raiders picked up a 2-nothing win ... 3. At no. 3 it's Stevens quarterback Colton Hartford finding Bransen Kuehl against Sioux Falls Roosevelt for the touchdown ... and Kuehl taps the toes to make sure ... great play from the Raiders ... and thanks to KSFY for that footage ... 2. At No. 2 it's St. Thomas More's Ryder Kirsch laying a ball up against Spearfish and he couldn't have handed it to Grant Huber any better ... 30-yard scoring strike between the two as More rolled over the Spartans ... 1. And at No. 1 it's Lead-Deadwood quarterback Max Johnson losing the snap ... but he circles back and picks it up and makes half the Pine Ridge defense miss as he heads 70 yards for the score as the Golddiggers picked up the win ....

Over to Parkview we go for this dual, which was postponed from last week due to rain ... We go to first flight singles between Stevens senior Erica Wing and Central sophomore Harper Keim ... Keim gets things started in positive fashion in the opening set with a nice forehand that Wing can't quite get to ... More from Keim as the Cobbler No. 1 hits a great backhand that Wing can't handle ... But Wing bounces back with a monster return of this serve ... the Raider leaving absolutely no chance for her Cobbler counterpart on that one ... great shot ... Over to No. 2 singles for a great point as Stevens' Abbey Dehler stretches out the backhand to get to a return ... and then after a nice rally with Cobbler freshman Linsey Pfingston, Dehler takes the point with another backhand that the Cobbler can't return ... Wing wins that matchup and the Raiders sweep this dual by a final of 9-0 ...

The Rapid City Rush are gearing up for the ECHL season, which starts October 11th with the team opening on the road in Allen, Texas

After announcing last week that five players were headed to Arizona for training camp with the parent club Arizona Coyotes Tucson Roadrunners AHL team, the team says Cedric Montminy and defenseman Josh Elmes will attend the AHL training camp of the Manitoba Moose this week. Montminy scored 20 goals with 18 assists in 60 games for Rapid City last season. Elmes returns to the Rush after scoring 24 points with Rapid City and Fort Wayne last season. The Rush play their first home game of the regular season October 25th against Utah.

The South Dakota Media's High School football rankings came out today and we'll take a quick look at the 11-man ranks ... where defending Class 11AAA champ Brandon Valley remained on top of the polls after beating Rapid City Central last week ... Roosevelt, Harrisburg, Lincoln and O'Gorman round out the top five among the state's largest schools ...

The Pierre Governors strengthened their hold on the top spot in Class 11AA after dropping Class 11A No. 1 Tea Area last weekend ... Brookings, Mitchell, Yankton and Huron round out the top five with Sturgis picking up five votes this week.

Tea Area is no longer a unanimous No. 1 in Class 11A with Dell Rapids poaching a few No. 1 votes from pollsters who thought the Titans loss to Pierre on the road was grounds for falliing, Dakota Valley, Madison and Sioux Falls Christian came in 3 through 5, respectively again this week ...

And Class 11B looks pretty much the same with Bridgewater-Emery Ethan sitting in No. 1 again, Winner behind them at No. 2 with a couple of first-place votes ... Webster is third, Mt. Vernon Plankinton is fourth and St. Thomas More is fifth ...