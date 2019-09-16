Monday 9 p.m. sportscast

We start things off with No. 8 this week and it's the undefeated Hill City volleyball team getting a kill from Emily Siemonsma as they picked up a win over Douglas ... the Rangers are currently 8-0 and sitting in first place in Region 8A ... 7. At No. 7 it's Sturgis against Brookings in football action ... the Scoopers Daylen Rhodes makes a huge play on the goal line as he forces a Matt Girard fumble and recovers it to keep the Scoopers in the game ... unfortunately the Scoopers went on to lose this one by a final of 28 to 14 ...

6. At No. 6 it's Rapid City Stevens senior Sammi Sundby coming up with a pair of big kills as the Raiders knocked of crosstown rival Rapid city Central in a high school volleyball showdown .... 5. At No. 5 it's Douglas Patriots quarterback Anthony Ramsey on the rollout against Huron ...he finds Jaiden Walton across the middle for a gain of 16 ... but the Tigers would go on to a 30-0 win in that game ...

4. At No. 4 it's the Stevens girls soccer team and the Raiders' Leah Arnold finds Kylee Bennett in front ... and Bennett knocks it in the back of the net against Sturgis as the Raiders picked up a 1-nothing win ... 3. Coming in at No. 3 is Speafish quarterback Peyton Millis rolling out and finding Cade Lyon for the first down ... nice play from the Spartans but they would fall to Mitchell by a final of 17 to 3 ... 2. At No. 2 it's a couple of runs from Wall back Bridger Amiotte against Rapid City Christian ... first Amiotte goes around the right side and up and over the D for a few extra yards before he muscles through the Comets for a touchdown as the Eagles rolled ... 1. And at No. 1 this week it's Rapid City Central's Emma Avery uncorking a missile of a shot against Stevens for the goal ... the Raiders and Cobblers played to a 2-2 tie and that is this week's FOX's Finest ...

In high school volleyball action the Hill City Rangers stayed perfect on the season with a sweep of Custer ... and Colome also knocked off Marty tonight in three sets ...

In girls high school tennis action from Aberdeen, the St. Thomas More Cavaliers girls picked up a pair of dual wins with a 7-2 decision over Aberdeen Roncalli and a 7-2 win over Aberdeen Central ... The Cavaliers will head to Brookings to play Watertown and Brookings in a pair of duals tomorrow before heading to Spearfish for a dual on Thursday.

Both South Dakota School of Mines and Black Hills State dropped decisions on the gridiron last weekend as their offenses sputtered ... the Hardrockers fell 27-7 to Western Colorado and Colorado Mines beat the Jackets 52-7 ... as both schools are now 0-2 on the season ...

The Hardrockers get a non-conference foe THIS WEEK AS they HEAD TO CANADA TO FACE A SIMON FRASER squad that is also 0-2 after being outscored 138-14 in games with Portland State and Angelo State. Mines head coach Zach Tinker knows if his team is going to get its offensive attack rolling a bit, this weekend would be a good time for it.

YEAH ITS A MOMENTUM GAME YOU KNOW ITS A NON LEAGUE GAME SO YOU WANT TO GET SOME MOMENTUM BUILT THERE. WE WANNA PLAY A BETTER VERSION OF OURSELVES. WE ARE REALLY FOCUSED ON OURSELVES THIS WEEK. YOU KNOW WE CERTAINLY HAVE TO PREPARE TO BEAT SIMON FRASER BUT WE GOTTA PREPARE TO BE A BETTER VERSION OF OURSELVES. RIGHT NOW AND THAT IS WHERE THE FOCUS IS. WE EXPECT THAT THEY WILL BE A VERY EXPLOSIVE OFFENSE IN TERMS OF SOME WEAPONS THEY HAVE. THEY HAVE A COUPLE OF PRO PROSPECTS ON THE OFFENSE SO THAT WILL BE A GOOD CHALLENGE FOR US AND ITS A WEIRD PLACE TO PLAY. YOU'RE UP THERE ITS A UNIQUE ENVIRONMENT SO IT WILL BE A GOOD CHALLENGE FOR OUR PLAYERS TO SEE IF THEY CAN OVERCOME IT.

The Hardrockers kick off at 7 o'clock Saturday night while Black Hills is home against Adams State.

The South Dakota Media's High School football rankings came out today and we'll take a quick look at the 11-man ranks ... where defending Class 11AAA champ Brandon Valley has moved back to the top of the polls after former No. 1 Sioux Falls Roosevelt fell to new No. 2 Sioux Falls O'Gorman last weekend ... Harrisburg and

Lincoln round out the top five ... The Pierre Governors solidified their hold on the top spot in Class 11AA with a 63-0 dismantling of Pierre last weekend ... Brookings, Mitchell, Huron and Yankton round out the top five with Sturgis picking up seven votes this week. {TAKE THIRD} Tea Area is a unanimous No. 1 in Class 11A with Dell Rapids, Dakota Valley, Madison and Sioux Falls Christian coming in 2 through 5, respectively ... {TAKE FOURTH} And Class 11B looks pretty much the same with Bridgewater-Emery Ethan sitting in No. 1 again, Winner behind them at No. 2 ... Webster jumped Mt. Vernon Plankinton into third, with the Titans falling a spot after a 21-16 loss to the top-ranked Seahawks ... St. Thomas More is fifth ...