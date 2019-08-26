Monday 9 p.m. sportscast

The high school softball season got started last week and the Central Cobblers and Stevens Raiders have high hopes this fall ... the two rivals squared off tonight for the first time this season ...

Over to a windy Parkview Softball Complex for this one ... Central down 6-3 in the final inning and looking to make a run ... The Cobblers' Alyssa Burke pushes this one down the third-base line for a single to put a runner on ... Briley Corrigan follows up for Central with another base hit, this one finds its way into center field to put two runners on ... Nora Nelson up ... full count against Stevens pitcher Sophie Dressler ... and Nelson singles home Burke to cut the lead to two and bring the winning run to the plate ... Cobblers gathering a bit of momentum ... But Dressler coaxes a game-ending pop up to short and the Raiders pick up the 6-4 win over their crosstown rivals ...

The Douglas Patriots took some lumps on the gridiron last season but through it all head coach Dan Maciejczak's squad stayed positive as they learned some valuable lessons. The Patriots hope some of that knowledge pays off on the win side of the ledger this fall.

Douglas enters this season with only five seniors on the roster, but Maciejcak feels that last year's experience combined with a strong offseason will show up in the results on the field this fall. Douglas is once again battling in the eight-team Class 11AA this season with fellow Black Hills Conference squads Spearfish and Sturgis.

Maciejczak said, "Well you know last year we were an extremely young team, this year we're just a young team. I think we took some beatings last year but the best thing about these kids is that they're very resilient, we found a lot of them in the weight room, we had great numbers in the summer about 34 kids went through our summer program and we're excited to see what's going to happen. These are tough kids and mentally they are ready to prove that they're not a team that doesn't deserve to win football games."

The Patriots open the season on the road against No. 5-ranked Mitchell on Saturday night before returning home for the next two weeks against Belle Fourche and Huron.

We've got some shakeups in the latest high school football polls after the opening weekend but nothing in Class 11B as the top five remained the same, with No. 1-ranked Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan remaining atop the poll with 20 first-place votes. Bon Homme is still No. 1 in Class 9AA with Hamlin and Viborg-Hurley flip-flopping at 2 and 3 this week and Baltic and Parker moving into the top five. Class 9A looks pretty much the same with Howard moving into the top five this week at No. 4 ... Wall picked up a couple more votes this week after topping Harding County ... And the Ranchers tumbled from No. 1 in 9B to receiving votes this week ... defending state champion Colome moved into the No. 1 spot followed by Colman-Egan, Faulkton, Wolsey Wessington and Dell Rapids St. Mary ... all five ranked 9B teams received at least two first-place votes in this week's poll.