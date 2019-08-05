Monday 9 p.m. sportscast

We're getting into the tail-end of the summer but rodeo and baseball are still going fairly strong and cowboys and fielders make up the meat of our plays of the week that was ... in this week's FOX's Finest ...

5. We start things off at No. 5 with Junior Legion state championship action and Post 22 second baseman Gunner Heuchert makes a solid play to get Renner's HARRY HEUNERS at first ... but Renner won two games to take the state championship ...

4. At No. 4 it's CUNY TABLE'S STEVEN DEWOLFE in the bareback riding at Wild West Wednesdays at Hart Ranch, Dewolfe had WON THIS EVENT TWO WEEKS in a row, AND HE MOVED INTO THE LEAD again HERE WITH A STRONG 78 on this night.

3. At No. 3 it's the Post 22 varsity against Yankton at the state tournament, and Post 22's Bransen Kuehl makes the nice play on the mound to get Yankton's Levi Weirsma out ... 22 eliminated Yankton before falling in the state championship to Renner ...

2. At No. 2 it's Yankton centerfielder Collin Zahrbock making the catch off the initial deflection to get Post 22's Ryan Bachman out ... nice concentration from the Yankton centerfielder to stick with that play ...

1. And at No. 1 it is BUFFALO, SOUTH DAKOTA cowboy JET PRICE giving THE FANS at Hart Ranch SOMETHING TO CHEER ABOUT WITH THIS SENSATIONAL 82-point bareback ride to win the event.

The 79th annual Strugis Motorcycle Rally hit the Hills officially on Friday ... and for sports fans that means plenty of motorcycle racing and the always popular Jackpine Gypsies Hill Climb ...

Fans getting ready for what is always some entertaining action at Jackpine Gypsies ... 1. LET'S START THINGS OUT WITH THE 86-200 CLASS, THIS IS AIDEN MCBRIDE MAKING HIS WAY UP THE HILL, THINGS ARE LOOKING GOOD BUT HE COMES UP JUST A LITTLE BIT SHORT AS THE BIKE FLIES OUT FROM UNDER HIM. NICE EFFORT THOUGH FROM McBride.

2. KEEPING IT IN THE 86-200 CLASS, ETHAN FINN turns IN A STRONG RUN, TAKE A LOOK AS HE MAKES HIS WAY up over the top WITH AN IMPRESSIVE TIME OF 16.14 SECONDS. Finn MAKING IT LOOK EASY OUT THERE.

3. NOW TO THE 201 TO 250 CLASS, THIS IS RACHEL CAMMACK, she RUNS INTO A LITTLE BIT OF TROUBLE AS SHE FLIES OUT FROM UNDER THE BIKE AND DOES A BACKWARDS SUMMERSAULT. But Rachel WAS ALRIGHT AS YOU SEE GET HER UP AND GET THE CROWD FIRED UP.

4. OFF TO THE 401 TO 500 CLASS, TROY FINN SHOWING OFF HIS SPEED AS HE FLIES UP THE HILL AND FINISHES WITH A THE NICE TIME OF 11.76 SECONDS. THE FINNS ONCE AGAIN RIDING WELL OUT IN STURGIS. THE FANS TREATED TO SOME GREAT ACTION OUT AT THE AMATEUR HILL CLIMB, THE JACKPINE GYPSIES WILL HOST THE PRO HILL CLIMB ON FRIDAY as you get Troy's view from the bike here at the end ...

And the Black Hills Americans, an All-Star team from Rapid City, has won its first two games at the Junior League Baseball Midwest Regional in Fort Wayne, Indiana ... the Americans knocked off Wisconsin and Missouri in their first two games ... the Black Hills squad will take on an Iowa team tomorrow morning at 8 o'clock Mountain Time ... the region champion will qualify for the Junior League World Series, which will be played in Taylor, Michigan from August 11th through the 18th ...

And the Canyon Lake All-Stars will look to stay alive tomorrow as they take on Missouri at 5 o'clock Mountain Time ... Missouri knocked out Kansas with a that game can be watched on ESPN streaming services ... Canyon Lake fell 8-4 to Coon Rapids in their opener as they gave up five first-inning runs and some untimely walks later in the game thwarted any hopes of a comeback ...