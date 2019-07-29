Monday 9 p.m. sportscast

From professional rodeo to national championship softball ... it was a big week for champion athletes in the Black Hills ... we take a look back at the week that was for some of our top plays ....

5. We start things off at No. 5 with 12-under National softball tournament action and IT WAS the MID-MO VELOCITY FROM MISSOURI TAKING ON THE SIDEKICKS 07 FROM KANSAS. MEAGAN M BLASTS THIS BALL DEEP ALL THE WAY TO THE FENCE....to make IT A 4 RUN GAME....... BUT the COMEBACK WOULDN'T BE ENOUGH AS the VELOCITY WON 8 TO 4....... 4. At No. 4 it's South Dakota Little League action for the state championship and Canyon Lake's Sam Lust making the nice catch to end the inning as the Canyon Lake All-Stars win the state championship and are headed back to the Midwest Regional in Indianapolis ... the regional winner will then advance to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania ... 3. At No. 3 it's Cuny Table's Steven DeWolfe AND HE GIVES THE Hart Ranch rodeo FANS SOMETHING TO CHEER ABOUT with A 75 POINT RIDE. THAT WAS YOUR TOP BAREBACK RIDE OF THE NIGHT AS FANS TREATED TO SOME GREAT ACTION OUT AT WILD WEST WEDNESDAYS. 2. At No. 2 it's more from the national softball tournament ... the Fairbault Fury from Minnesota against the McDonough County out of Illinois ... this is Fairbault's ELENA SIMON hits it right back to the pitcher and McDonough's MADALYN BOYER WITH THE QUICK REACTION GETS HER OUT AT FIRST before teammate KELLY LADD THEN GUNS IT HOME FOR THE DOUBLE PLAY.... GREAT THROW ... great defense .... 1. At No. 1 it's a TEXAS COWBOY at the Days of '76 Rodeo in a little bareback, THIS IS JAKE BROWN, AND he GETS THE FANS OUT OF THEIR SEATS with the bareback ride of the night WITH A spectacular 88. >

Rapid City Post 22 is looking for its 43rd state championship as it plays in Mitchell ... but the Hardhats made things tough on themselves as they fell to Yankton in the tournament opener last week ... today 22 and Post 12 met again in an elimination game at Cadwell Park ...

Yankton looking for a repeat of that opener ... but it looked to be a bit different story today. Bottom of the second- bases loaded for post 22... Ryan Schmidt connects on the single... a throwing error brings in two runs to take the early lead... Rapid City adds more in the third- Blake Weaver knocks it to right field but the ball is dropped... one of five runs scored just in that inning... Nate Kuehl watching his son Bransen dealing today on the mound - bases loaded for Yankton's Levi Wiersma in the sixth... but he hits it right to Bransen Kuehl on the mound. Kuehl was stellar today as he allowed one hit over six innings and struck out six. 22's Ryan Bachman lines one to center, Yankton's Collin Zahrbock catches it off the deflection ... nice play ... But Rapid City advances, eliminating Yankton with the 8-1 victory, 22 will play unbeaten Renner, which defeated Brandon Valley 4-1, tomorrow at noon ...if the Hardhats can win the first game, they will play a second for all the marbles ...

LAST WEEK THE Rapid City Rush ANNOUNCED that its days as an unaffiliated minor league hockey team are over as THE TEAM IS ONCE AGAIN BECOMING AN AFFILIATE OF THE NHL'S ARIZONA COYOTES. RAPID CITY recently REACHED A TWO YEAR DEAL TO BE ARIZONA'S E-C-H-L AFFILIATE.

TEAM OFFICIALS AND FANS officially marked the event today during a press conference at THE CIVIC CENTER. THE RUSH WAS an Arizona AFFILIATE FOR TWO SEASONS FROM 2015 TO 17. The team WAS ALSO AFFILIATED WITH THE WILD FOR ONE YEAR BEFORE PLAYING LAST SEASON without an affiliation. THIS AFFILIATION MEANS RAPID CITY WILL NOW HAVE A GROUP OF PLAYERS ON ITS ROSTER THAT ARE UNDER CONTRACT WITH ARIZONA. The organization's AHL affiliate is the Tucson Roadrunners.

"ITS GONNA BRING MORE STABILITY WITH THIS AFFILIATION. YOU ARE GETTING ESTABLISHED NHL CONTRACT GUYS SO IT ONLY IMPROVES YOUR ROSTER TO BE HONEST SO ITS AN EXCITING TIME AND I CANT WAIT FOR THE SEASON TO START. "THEY ARE STARTING FRESH AND THEY ARE EXCITED AND THEY WANT TO HAVE SUCCESS. AND THAT IS WHAT WE ARE LOOKING FOR. WERE AN ORGANIZATION THAT IS KINDA STARTING NEW ALSO THE LAST THREE OR FOUR YEARS AND WE UNDERSTAND WHAT IT IS TO TRY TO GET A TURN AROUND GOING AND BACK ON THE RIGHT PAGE AND MAKE THE PLAYOFFS AND YOU KNOW BEING AN EXCITING BRAND OF HOCKEY TO WATCH. "

The Rush open the regular season on the road on October 11th at Allen. Their first home game is October 25th against Utah.