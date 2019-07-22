Monday 9 p.m. sportscast

The South Dakota Little League state championship was to be decided tonight as Brandon and Canyon Lake squared off after making it through the bracket over the past week ... Canyon Lake remained unbeaten meaning Brandon needed two wins tonight to advance to the Midwest Regional Tournament in Indianapolis ...

THE FANS READY FOR THIS CHAMPIONSHIP SHOWDOWN. 1. 1ST INNING, NO SCORE, CANYON LAKE'S SAM LUST LINES ONE INTO RIGHT FIELD, THIS BALL FALLS IN AND GETS BY THE RIGHT FIELDER, AIDEN ROBERTS COMES INTO SCORE. LUST HAD 4 HITS in the game, coming through in the clutch for his team. 2. CALEB FINN BOUNCES BACK ON THE MOUND FOR BRANDON VALLEY AS HE STRIKES OUT SKYLAR MONTGOMERY SWINGING. FINN STRUCK OUT 4 on the night. 3. THIS TIME FINN'S PITCH GETS PAST THE CATCHER, LUST IS HUSTLING DOWN THE 3RD BASELINE AND SLIDES IN SAFELY AT THE PLATE. CANYON LAKE PUTS UP A TWO SPOT IN THE FIRST. 4. BOTTOM 1ST, CAMDEN PANTEKOEK GOES THE OTHER WAY AND slices THIS PITCH INTO RIGHT FIELD, THAT ALLOWS AIDDEN ZERR TO CROSS THE PLATE. THAT WAS ONE OF 6 HITS IN THE GAME FOR BRANDON VALLEY.

5. BRYTON STROH SENDS ONE INTO RIGHT-CENTER FIELD, THAT FALLS IN FOR A HIT, FINN COMES INTO SCORE. BUT IT'S CANYON LAKE WHO CLAIMS THE STATE TITLE WITH AN 18-6 VICTORY. THE CANYON LAKE ALL STARS ADVANCE TO THE MIDWEST REGIONAL WHICH WILL BE PLAYED AUGUST 3RD THROUGH THE 10TH IN INDIANAPOLIS.

As you saw, we just crowned the South Dakota Little League state tournament champs ... congrats to the Canyon Lake All-Stars .... and there's plenty from state tournament action as we take a look back at the week that was ...

7. We start things off at No. 7 with some Little League Baseball state tournament action ... JACOB DOORAK PITCHING FOR HARNEY against Brandon ..... CHRISTOPHER JOSEPH WITH THE BUNT BUT DOORAK REACTS QUICKLY AS HE THROWS HIM OUT AT FIRST. Nice play ... 6. At No. 6 it's Spearfish against Sturgis in Legion action ... Sturgis's Nick Anderson hits the grounder to short ... Spearfish's Drew Gusso has no trouble with that one as he patiently makes the play and a strong throw ... 5. At No. 5 it's Canyon Lake and Harney squaring off ... 1ST INNING..... CANYON LAKE'S SAM LUST DRIVES THE PITCH INTO CENTER FIELD, THIS BALL GETS ALL THE WAY TO THE FENCE.......and AIDEN ROBERTS COMES INTO SCORE ON THE DOUBLE.. 4. At No. 4 it's Wild West Wednesday action from Hart Ranch and this is Cuny Table's Steven DeWolfe with the nice ride for a 72 to win the night's bareback action ...

3. At No. 3 it's Pierre against Brandon in more Little League play ... EJ BOUCH-TEE chops a pitch off the plate but Brandon pitcher CAMDEN PANTE-KOE .... and Pantekoe coolly GUNS IT TO FIRST BASE JUST IN TIME FOR THE OUT. BRANDON VALLEY WON 15 TO 5 AGAINST CAPITAL CITY AND THEY ADVANCE TO THE STATE CHAMPIONSHIP GAME TOMORROW AGAINST CANYON LAKE. 2. At No. 2 it's Canyon Lake first baseman Skylar Montgomery flashing the leather as he makes a great catch against Harney ... Canyon Lake took the win thanks to great defense like that from Montgomery ... great catch 1. And at No. 1 it's Canyon Lake's LUKE HANZLIK coming around with the great baserunning off of this bunt ... Pierre HOPS ON THE BALL QUICK TO GET THE OUT AT FIRST ......BUT HERE COMES HANZLIK WHO hurdles THE CATCHER TO score a run ... what an instinctive play there ... great stuff as CANYON LAKE WON 7 TO 2 to advance to the state title game ....

Black Hills State University cross country coach Scott Walkinshaw was inducted into the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame. Walkinshaw led the combined men's and women's cross country teams to the NAIA Combined Team National Championship in 2000.