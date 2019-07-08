Monday 9 p.m. sportscast

The Sturgis Titans have shown the ability to play with any opponent on a given night so far this season ... now finding some consistency will be key as the postseason looms .. tonight Post 33 welcomed Dickinson, North Dakota to town as the Titans look to keep improving ...

THE TARPS CAME OFF AT STRONG FIELD AFTER IT RAINED EARLIER TODAY. 1. BOTTOM OF THE 4TH TITANS UP 6 TO 5..... GAGE MURPHY GETS THIS BY THE THIRD BASEMAN AND HE USES HIS SPEED TO MAKE IT TO SECOND. 2. NICK ANDERSON UP AND HE PUTS THIS DEEP INTO LEFT FIELD.... THAT SENDS HOME MURPHY AND RIDGE INHOFER.... 8 TO 5 STURGIS. 3. CARL NASH GETS NATHANIEL JILEK SWINGING FOR THE STRIKEOUT..... HE HAD 6 OF THOSE IN THE GAME. 4. LANDON AMAN POPS THIS BALL UP HIGH IN THE SKY..... DYLAN GILLESPIE JUMPS BACK AT THE LAST SECOND TO MAKE THE CATCH FOR THE OUT. 5. BASES LOADED AND JOHN FISCHER COMES IN TO PITCH..... HE GETS THE JOB DONE FOR THE FINAL OUT...... THE TITANS WON THE FIRST GAME 15 TO 5 ... at last check the Titans led the nightcap 7-5 in the seventh inning ...

The South Dakota American Legion baseball season is hitting the stretch run as Rapid City Post 22, Post 320 and Sturgis Post 33 will all be in Region 3A action at Pierre from July 19th through the 21st ...

The Post 22 Hardhats and 320 Stars will get a state tournament atmosphere plus some tomorrow night at 7 as the Hardhats host the Stars at Fitzgerald Stadium in the two teams' second meeting of the season. The Hardhats enter tomorrow night's contest winners of seven straight while 320 had won five in a row before dropping both ends of a doubleheader at Alliance yesterday. Post 22 head coach Kelvin Torve trusts his team to stay focused on the task at hand.

The South Dakota State American Legion Tournament is scheduled for July 26th through the 30th at Cadwell Park in Mitchell. The winner of that tournament will head to the Central Plains Regional August 7th through the 11th in Sioux Falls. The winner there will advances to the World Series in Shelby, North Carolina from August 15th to the 20th.

The 44th annual Firecracker Tournament battled through the weather last week and ended up crowning co-champions as a result ... but that doesn't mean there wasn't plenty for baseball fans to cheer there and around the region ... as we take a look back at the week that was ...

We start things off at No. 7 with Sturgis' ZACH HESS drilling a Williston PITCH INTO RIGHT FIELD, TRISTAN WALTER COMING AROUND 3RD AND SLIDES IN SAFE AT THE PLATE but it wasn't enough as the North Dakota squad knocked off the Titans 8 to 3 ... 6. At No. 6 we have Missoula shortstop Stewart Long taking care of the double play against Post 22 ... as he fields the grounder, STEPS ON THE BAG FOR ONE, and HIS THROW TO FIRST IS IN TIME FOR THE INNING ENDING DOUBLE PLAY ... but Post 22 went on to take the game ... 5. At No. 5 it's Blake Weaver showing the speed on the basepaths as he steals second against Yankton ... Post 22 went on to top Post 12 in three games over the weekend ... 4. At No. 4 it's Post 22 pitcher Bransen Kuehl showing off the good hands on the mound as he gets the out in another game this weekend against Yankton ... the Hardhats have won seven straight games ... 3. At no. 3 it's more from Sturgis against Williston as Sturgis shortstop Carl Nash makes another solid play to get the Keybirds' baserunner ... the Titans dropped a couple of games over the weekend against Williston and Rapid City Post 320 2. At No. 2 it's the Firecracker championship game between Eden Prairie and Post 22 ... this is Eden prairie's Joey Danielson going way deep to left field ... that ball was gone in the blink of an eye ... but this game was rained out and the Minnesota squad and Post 22 are 2019 co-champions ... 1. And at No. 1 it's Premier West colorado shortstop Kyle Tolly saving a bunch of runs as Post 22's Alex Weaver looks for the bases-loaded bloop single to fall ... but Tolly goes full extension and ends the inning ... Post 22 still won the game in a 6-4 decision.

South Dakota School of Mines men's basketball players Damani Hayes and Mitchell Sueker have been selected to play for a Divsion II all-star team that will tour Brazil. The men's and women's teams will begin the tour in Orlando, Florida July 22 before heading to Brazil through the 31st. Sueker was last season's Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year and earned a spot on the All-RMAC Second Team. Hayes averaged 8.9 points and 6.3 rebounds per game as a freshman last season.

And in some more news from South Dakota School of Mines, former assistant coach Ryan Thompson has been named the new head coach of the Hardrocker men's soccer program. Thompson takes over for Andrew Conniff, who resigned earlier this year to take the head coaching job at Colorado Mesa in Grand Junction, Colorado. Conniff coached the Hardrockers for two years and served as an assistant two seasons before that.