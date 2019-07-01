Monday 9 p.m. sportscast

It is truly and completely baseball season and that is reflected in the plays of the week that was as we take a look back ....

In this week's FOX's Finest ...

7. We start things off at No. 7 this week and it's the Spearfish Sasquatch's Joe Yorke driving Jakon Rosencranz in with the single against Casper ... the Sasquatch rolled in this one by a final of 20 to 7 ... the Sasquatch are currently three and a half games behind first-place Western Nebraska in the Expedition League's Clark Division ... 6. At No. 6 it's Post 22 taking on Terre Haute, Indiana in the Firecracker Tournament ... and TRISTAN ELDER DESTROYS THIS BALL to right-center field ......that's a TWO RUN HOMERUN..... AND the Indiana team took this one by a final of 11-10. Post 22 dropped its first two games of the tournament before bouncing back with a win over Rocky Mountain on Sunday. 5. At No. 5 it's Post 22's Ryan Bachman showing off the glove work against Rocky Mountain as he slickly fields the grounder and makes the throw to first in time ... 4. At No. 4 it's Bachman making generating a run for the Hardhats against the Lobos ... he steals second and advances to third on the wild throw from the Colorado catcher ... heads-up baserunning by the Post 22 infielder ... and then Bachman comes home on the infield chopper by Alex Weaver as 22 gets the win ... 3. At No. 3 it's Rapid city post 320's Logan Miller making the great catch in center field to get the out against Pierre ... Miller came back and threw a one-hitter a few days later as the Stars got a 9-0 win over the Emmanuel Halos out of Billings, Montana as well ... 2. At No. 2 it's Alex Weaver sending a bases-clearing double to the wall against Terre Haute ... it wasn't enough to get the Hardhats the win but it continues a strong summer at the plate for Weaver ... 1. And at No. 1 it's Rapid City Post 320's Carter Stonecipher going the opposite way against Pierre ... Stonecipher ... unfortunately for the Stars it wasn't enough as Pierre swept the doubleheader ...

The Camping World Firecracker is at the halfway point as teams got things going at Fitzgerald Stadium on Saturday ... the Missoula Mavericks entered the day as the only unbeaten team remaining, but there's plenty of baseball left to be played over the next few days ... the championship game is scheduled for 2 o'clock on Thursday afternoon ...

A GOOD CROWD ON HAND ON A NICE NIGHT FOR BASEBALL OUT AT FITZGERALD STADIUM. 1. ZACH WHITESELL ON THE MOUND FOR POST 22, AND IN THE FIRST HE STRIKES OUT MARCUS BURTON SWINGING. WHITESELL STRUCK OUT 3 IN SIX INNINGS OF WORK. 2. MATTHEW HEGRE LINES THE SINGLE RIGHT BACK UP THE MIDDLE AND INTO CENTER FIELD. THE HARDHATS LOADED THE BASES IN THE FIRST BUT COULDN'T GET ANYTHING ACROSS. 3. STILL SCORELESS IN THE SECOND, DREW MESSER CONNECTS FOR THE SINGLE INTO RIGHT-CENTER FIELD. THAT WAS ONE OF 11 HITS IN THE GAME FOR THE HARDHATS. 4. RUNNERS ON THE CORNERS FOR MASON MESSINGER, HE SKIES THE PITCH INTO CENTER FIELD, THE CATCH IS MADE OUT THERE, BLAKE WEAVER TAGS UP FROM 3RD AND SLIDES IN SAFE AT THE PLATE. CREDIT MESSINGER WITH A SACRIFICE FLY. 5. BASES LOADED FOR ALEX WEAVER, HE LOOPS ONE INTO SHALLOW LEFT FIELD, KYLE TOLLY GOES OUT AND MAKES THE NICE LEAPING CATCH TO END THE INNING. BUT NO PROBLEM AS POST 22 IMPROVES TO 2-1 AT THE FIRECRACKER WITH A 6-4 VICTORY.

THE FANS SEEKING SHELTER FROM THE SUN OUT AT FITZGERALD STADIUM. 1. 4TH, 3-2 TERRE HAUTE, GARRET LLOYD ADDS TO THE LEAD AS HE LINES THE PITCH INTO RIGHT FIELD, WILL KELLY COMES INTO SCORE. THE TEAM FROM THE LAND OF LARRY BIRD PLAYING WELL. 2. TERRE HAUTE NOW WITH THE BASES LOADED, BRAYLON REED HITS THE GROUNDER TO SHORT, THE FLIP TO THE BAG ENDS THE INNING. EDEN PRAIRIE DOES A NICE JOB OF GETTING OUT OF TROUBLE. 3. 5-2 TERRE HAUTE, LUKE ANDERSON HAMMERS THE PITCH DEEP TO LEFT FIELD, THIS BALL GOES OFF THE SCOREBAORD FOR A SOLO HOMER. THE BIG BLAST BY ANDERSON TAKES A BITE OUT OF THE LEAD. 4. EDEN PRAIRIE'S TAYLOR CHASE HITS THE GROUNDER TO FIRST, BRAYLON REED FIELDS IT AND TAKES IT TO THE BAG TO END THE INNING. THIS GAME BELONGS TO TERRE HAUTE AS IT WINS 6-4.

So, the third day of the Firercracker wound up with Terre Haute moving to 3-1 in the tournament ... the MIssoula Mavericks and Eden Prairie met in the second game of the day with Eden Prairie picking up the 9-2 win to give the Mavericks their first loss of the tourney ... {TAKE SECOND} The Rocky Mountain Lobos and Catalyst Cardinals met in a clash of Colorado squads but we couldn't track down a score from that one for you, my apologies ..... Post 22 evened its tournament record at 2-2 with the win over Premier and will take on Missoula tomorrow at 7.

And in Sturgis tonight, Tristan Walter threw a five-hit shutout, striking out nine as he led the Post 33 Titans to a 9-nothing win over Spearfish. Zach hess knocked in three runs for Sturgis, which is off until this weekend when it heads to Rapid City to play a triangular with Williston and Post 320.

And the Spearfish Sasquatch had a big game tonight as they take on the first-place Western Nebraska Pioneers at Oregon Trail Park Stadium in Gering. The Sasquatch were 3-and-half games behind the defending league champions in the Clark Division heading into this game and couldn't get any offense going as they lost 3-1.