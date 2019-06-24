Monday 9 p.m. sportscast

The South Dakota Golf Association Junior Tour made a stop in Rapid City today as local golfers are looking to keep their games in top form during the summer months ...

THE PLAYERS HAD SOME NICE CONDITIONS TO WORK WITH OUT AT MEADOWBROOK. 1. ON HOLE NUMBER 3 SPEARFISH'S CHARLIE RASMUSSEN WITH THE PUTT FOR BOGEY AND HE SINKS IT. RASMUSSEN SHOT A SOLID 89 to take second in the boys 12-13 division.

TO HOLE 1 WHERE RAPID CITY'S KATIE CONZET DELIVERS WITH THE NICE CHIP SHOT, THIS BALL ROLLS UP NEAR THE FLAG. CONZET IN EXCELLENT POSITION. 3. CONZET WIT THE nice PUTT FOR PAR AND SHE SINKS IT. CONZET FINISHED UP THE ROUND WITH A 97. 4.

NEXT UP IS HOT SPRINGS' ADRIANNA KRUSH, SHE HAS THIS PUTT FOR PAR, SHE READS IT WELL AND DRAINS IT. THE BISON DOING A NICE JOB ON THE GREEN. 5. KYLE'S LANCE CHRISTENSEN WITH THE LONG PUTT FOR PAR, HE DOESN'T QUITE HAVE ENOUGH ON THIS ONE BUT DOES GET IT CLOSE. CHRISTENSEN LOOKING TO TWO PUTT. 6. CHRISTENSEN HAS THIS ONE FOR BOGEY, AND HE KNOCKS IT DOWN.

CHRISTENSEN FIRED AN 81 to take fourth in the boys 16-18 division. 7. SPEARFISH'S DANE BURGHDUFF WITH THE PUTT FOR PAR AND HE SINKS IT. .. he shot an 82 to take fifth in the boys 16-18 division. SPEARFISH'S SAM GROUT FIRED A 76 TO EARN MEDALIST HONORS in the 16-18 division. CUSTER'S ZOEY WOODWARD SHOT A 92 TO TAKE FIRST in the girls 12-13 division, which was also the top score of the day for the girls.

Other winners were Rapid City's Jackson Swartz at 12-13 boys; Spearfish's Josh Sundsted in 14-15 boys; Rapid City's Tanna Phares in 14-15 girls and Taylor Wit in 16-18 girls.

Z Westley knocked in three runs and Trace Hamby and Brent Richey added two RBIs apiece as the Spearfish Sasquatch picked up a 9-5 win over the Pierre Trappers in the capital city tonight. Five pitchers combined to hold Pierre to just two earned runs on the night but four Sasquatch errors made this one a little more interesting than they might have liked it. Spearfish is now 18 and 8 and a game and a half behind Western Nebraska in the Clark Division ... the Sasquatch will play Pierre again Tuesday and Thursday before heading home to host Casper on Friday and Saturday.