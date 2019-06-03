Monday 9 p.m. sportscast

It was a busy week on the baseball diamond as Post 320 and POst 22 each had plenty of action here at home ... from the diamond to a little spring football, we take a look back at the week that was ...

7. We start things off at No. 7 with Legion baseball and this is Post 22's ALEX WEAVER giving the ball a ride TO CENTER FIELD against Sioux Falls West, JACE CALDWELL COMES ALL THE WAY AROUND FROM FIRST TO SCORE ON THE DOUBLE. WEAVER DROVE IN 3 RUNS IN THE GAME as 22 got a 16-10 win. 6. At No. 6 it's Post 320's Devin Jacobs roping a shot to left-center against Harrisburg that scores Ian Krump and Carter Stonecipher as the Stars took a 9-5 win over the Tigers ... 5. At No. 5 it's Ryan Bachman of 22 roping a shot to left against Harrisburg that drives in Mason Messinger and then some heads-up baserunning and an errror allow Bachmann to come all the way home ... 22 rolled and is starting to pick up momentum ... 4. At No. 4 it's Western Dakota War Eagles football against the Tri-City Norhtstars ... great defense as the War Eagles team up to break up a pass ... and then EDWARD WARREN-HAYWORD JUMPS IN TO MAKE an INTERCEPTION..... THE WAR EAGLES win their second straight, 18 to 16. 3. At No. 3 it's more Post 22 baseball and catcher Ryan Schmidt hoses the Renner baserunner trying to steal second ... Schmidt and the Hardhats swept Renner in this doubleheader ... 2. At No. 2 it's Post 320's Ian Krump roping a double to the wall in left and JT Kostenbauer chugs around third to score against the Sheridan troopers as the Stars split a doubleheader ... 1. And at No. 1 it's Sturgis second baseman CARL NASH making THE NICE PICK off the weird bounce and AND the THROW TO FIRST IS IN TIME as Sturgis knocked of Newcastle 7 to 2.

The state girls golf tournaments and the Class B boys tournament, teed off today East River ... and we've got some highlights from Cattail Crossing and the AA girls for you ...

A WINDY DAY IN WATERTOWN FOR THE GIRLS DOUBLE-A ... made things a bit interesting ... Rapid City Stevens senior Emmy Sundby knocking down a couple of putts ... Sundby finished third last season ... she shot a 10-over 82 today and is in 15th place, seven strokes behind the leaders ... ON THE 10TH HOLE ABERDEEN CENTRAL'S CASSIDY GOUGH (GOFF) SINKS THE SHORT PUTT FOR PAR... SHE'S AT PLUS SIX WITH A 78....

WATERTOWN'S MEGAN DOCKTER USING HER HOME COURSE TO HER ADVANTAGE EARLY... SHOOTING A 36 THROUGH THE FRONT NINE... ON THE 11TH HOLE SHE rolls IT IN FOR PAR... AND IS TIED FOR SIXTH FOLLOWING DAY ONE... OVER ON 12...

YANKTON'S MORGAN STRAHL FINISHED SEVENTH IN STATE A YEAR AGO... SHE KNOCKS DOWN THE PUTT FOR PAR ON 12 AND SITS TIED FOR FIRST after shooting a --... SHE'S ALONG-SIDE CARLY KUNKEL FROM O'GORMAN... KUNKEL COMING ALIVE ON THE BACK NINE... AS SHE SINKS THE LONG BIRDIE PUTT ON 13... BOTH STRAHL AND KUNKEL SIT AT THREE OVER WITH A 75.

The Class AA individual race has Kunkel and Strahl leading ... Douglas's Molly Schwartz is the top West River finisher after the first day in AA with an eight-over 80 that has her tied for eighth ... Stevens is the top West River team tied for 10th 71 shots behind first-place O'Gorman ...

In Class A, Belle Fourche's Payson Birkeland, the defending Class A champ, is back in front this season tied for first with Kelsey Heath of Sisseton at five-over 77 ... Hot Springs Aryona Watts and Malory Olstad are both in the top 10 after the opening round .. as the Bison are fifth in the team race, 23 shots behind first-place West Central going into tomorrow's final round ...

And the Rapid City Rush announced the 28-players from last season's roster that they've placed on the protected list for the upcoming season. The Rush also announced the addition of defenseman Rob Hamilton. Team president Todd Mackin is excited for what the future holds.

Mackin said, "YEAH I THINK WE MADE SOME MOVES. {***CG1***} WE HAD A VERY YOUNG TEAM. COACH HAS DONE A GREAT JOB OF FINDING AND EVALUATING SOME GREAT TALENT THAT CAN COME IN AND REALLY CONTINUE TO IMPROVE. SO WE ARE CERTAINLY EXCITED ABOUT NEXT SEASON. WITH THAT BEING SAID WE ALSO HAVE ALOT OF WORK TO DO. WE KNOW THAT. WE KNOW THAT ITS NOT GONNA JUST STOP AFTER WE MAKE A COUPLE TRADES AND THEN A COUPLE MOVES HAPPEN. GETTING A LITTLE BIT YOUNGER AND FINDING SOME REAL TALENT. WE KNOW THAT WE NEED TO CONTINUE TO RECRUIT THIS OFF SEASON. CERTAINLY WE ARE WORKING REALLY REALLY HARD ON THE BUSINESS SIDE TO BRING BACK SEASON TICKET HOLDERS. FIND NEW SEASON TICKET HOLDERS. CONTINUE TO GROW OUR CORPORATE SPONSORSHIP. UPDATE OUR MERCHANDISE. AND DO SOME DIFFERENT THINGS IN THE COMMUNITY."

The Rush will open their home schedule on October 25th and 26th against the Utah Grizzlies.

And the Spearfish Sasquatch moved to 5-3 with a 3-1 win over Hub City in Aberdeen tonight ... the two teams will meet again tomorrow ..

And in Legion baseball action tonight the Post 320 Stars hit the road and got a 3-2 win over Pierre as Ian Krump took the win on the mound ... Tate Walker knocked in two runs as the Stars moved to 11-7 on the year. Post 320 will be back in town on Wedensday for a game against the Billings Royals at 7 o'clock.