Monday 9 p.m. sportscast

It has been a hectic couple of weeks for the South Dakota School of Mines men's soccer team as it finds itself without a head coach after Andrew Conniff resigned to take the head coaching position at Colorado Mesa.

But the 'Rockers will be looking to a local star to help turn the program's fortunes over the next four years.

St. Thomas More goal-scoring machine Spencer Lund has committed to the Hardrockers beginning next season. Lund, who racked up over 100 career goals for head coach Pete Sales' squad, is excited to get a crack at college competition all while studying on an engineering track that is his passion.

Lund says the educational opportunity combined with a chance to put his stamp on a young athletic program were big draws, even without knowing exactly who the new head coach will be.

Lund said, "It was a long process deciding between the schools, I knew I wanted to do engineering, I'm really passionate about the math and sciences, I've taken calculus and physics this year and I've been really enjoying those classes so I knew that was the path that I really wanted to do and then I started talking to Coach Ryan Thompson and I've been communicating with him and he saw me play last summer and decided that I'd be a good fit for the program."

Lund was a six-time letterwinner for the Cavaliers and a four-time all-state selection ... he finished his career with 115 goals and 40 assists.