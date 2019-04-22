Monday 9 p.m. sportscast

After having nearly a week of events wiped out by weather two weeks ago ... we were back in business with baseball, rodeo and tennis last week ... so we head back to take a look at the week that was ...

We start things off at No. 5 with high school boys tennis and this was a A GOOD POINT between Christian and St. Thomas More's top doubles teams as the Comets' THOMAS POSTMA FINISHES IT OFF BY HITTING THE BACK HANDED OVERHAND SMASH UP AT THE NET and Christian won the dual 5 to 4. 4. At No. 4 it's high school baseball and Stevens' Carter Thomas makes the great defensive play on the mound for the Raiders with the dive, stop and throw to keep this game scoreless ... Stevens and St. Thomas More were rained out in this one, though, and there was no final result. 3. At No. 3 WE GO TO BARREL RACING..... JOENI LUEDERS FROM BLACK HILLS STATE.... SHE DOES A GREAT JOB OF GETTING AROUND ALL THREE BARRELS.... AND HAD A TIME OF 13.97 SECONDS ... she would time out with 27.91 on two runs to win the event ... 2. At No. 2 it's STEER WRESTLING from the Will Lantis Yellow Jacket Stampede and BLACK HILLS STATE YELLOW JACKET CARSON JOHNSTON IS UP.... HE HAD AN IMPRESSIVE TIME OF 4.7 SECONDS BUT unfortunately he BROKE THE BARRIER for an additional 10-second penalty but still managed sixth place. 1. And at No. 1 it's BH's Savannah johnston ... this is BREAKAWAY ROPING.... and the BLACK HILLS STATE cowgirl FINISHES IN 3.1 SECONDS for THE BEST TIME OF THE DAY ... she won the event with 5.8 seconds on two runs ... and helped lead the BH women to a first-place finish at their home rodeo.

Over to Parkview on what was a pretty pleasant day for tennis between Rapid City Central and Rapid City Christian ... Comets looking to keep a solid spring going thus far ... Noah Gire and Dylan Pederson of Central taking on Thomas Postma and David Greni of Christian in Flight 1 doubles ... We start things out with a long rally that Greni finishes off with a strong backhand that Gire can't handle ... Comets up early in this one ... More Comets as Greni waits for a lob to come down and he smashes that shot down the line with a blistering forehand ... Comets taking early control of the first set ... Cobblers come back with Pederson slashing a serve that the Comets can't handle ... Cobblers looking to make a push ... But Greni again with the strong backhand, this time on the service return, and the Comets are in control 3-0 to start ... Postma and Greni cruise in this one 6-0, 6-0 as the Comets defeated the Cobblers 7-2 to win the dual.

Rapid City will be hosting the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference outdoor track and field championships for the first time ever this weekend as the region's best descend upon O'Harra Stadium for the three-day event ...

The meet gets going on Friday at 11 in the morning with heptathlon and decathlon events all day ... events begin at 8:30 in the morning on both Saturday and Sunday. New Mexico Highlands is the defending women's team champion while Colorado School of Mines is the defending men's team champion. Chadron State jumper Isaac Grimes is the reigning conference outdoor field athlete of the year and will be one of hundreds of competitors in Rapid City this weekend. The School of Mines has been diligently planning for the meet for quite some time and is excited to show what it can do.

THIS IS A FUN TIME OF YEAR TO BE OBVIOUSLY HARDROCKER ATHLETICS. THIS WILL BE THIS IS THE FIRST RMAC CHAMPIONSHIPS THAT WE HAVE EVER HOSTED SINCE GOING DIVISION 2. PRETTY EXCITING STUFF BECAUSE ITS BEEN ABOUT A YEAR WORTH OF PLANNING AND THERE ARE ALOT OF MOVING PARTS, BUT PRETTY EXCITED TO SHOWCASE HARDROCKER TRACK AND FIELD, BUT ALSO RMAC TRACK AND FIELD IN THE RAPID CITY COMMUNITY. THE RMAC IS ONE OF THE BEST TRACK AND FIELD CONFERENCES IN THE COUNTRY SO IF YOU WANT TO SEE SOME VERY VERY GOOD STUDENT ATHLETES AT THE DIVISION 2 LEVEL ITS VERY ELITE AND ITS PRETTY EXCITING TO WATCH SO THERE WILL BE SEVERAL TEAMS THAT QUALIFY FOR THE OUTDOOR NATIONALS AS WELL AS A LOT OF INDIVIDUAL PERFORMERS.

In some other RMAC track and field news, Black Hills State's Makaleb McInnis was named the Field Athlete of the Week today after earning an NCAA provisional qualifying mark in the javelin in his first-ever meet. McInnis, a senior guard on the Yellow Jacket basketball team from Bremerton, Washington, competed in his first collegiate track and field meet at the Blue Hawk Games and won the javelin toss with a mark of 194 feet, 3 inches, which is ranked number one in the RMAC, and 25th in the nation.