Monday 9 p.m. sportscast

The Spearfish Spartans are one of the smaller Class AA schools but they've got big numbers out for this spring's track and field season ... and they're looking to put them to good use once everybody gets up and running ...

THE SPARTANS HAVE OVER 100 athletes out for the team THIS YEAR AND EVEN THOUGH THEY'RE YOUNG THEY FEEL LIKE THERE IS POTENTIAL .... HEAD COACH Aaron NIDA IS HAPPY WITH HOW his team looks AND sees plenty of improvement coming throughout the season so the Spartans will be AT THEIR BEST AT STATE at the end of May.

<"YOU KNOW JUST TO GET BETTER EACH WEEK. I KNOW THAT'S KINDA WHAT EVERYBODY SAYS BUT THATS KINDA WHAT WE HAVE TO DO IN TRACK AND JUST KEEP TRAINING KEEP WORKING HARD. KEEP WITH THE PROCESS AND PREPARE TO BE OUR BEST AT THE END OF THE SEASON. WE HAVE GOT QUITE A FEW SENIORS OUT THAT ARE DOING YOU KNOW SOME REALLY NICE THINGS WITH LEADERSHIP AND THAT. WE ARE ACTUALLY STARTING OFF REALLY GOOD. WE ARE RUNNING WHERE WE WERE LAST YEAR. WHICH MEANS WE ARE RUNNING REALLY GOOD. WE ALL ACTUALLY GET ALONG REALLY WELL LIKE WE ALL DO IT TOGETHER I GUESS LIKE WE ALL HELP EACH OTHER AND PUSH EACH OTHER AND STUFF LIKE THAT.">

The Spartans will be in action at the Pierre Relays and Custer Invitational on Thursday.

The South Dakota High School Activities Association tackled some controversial issues at its latest meeting today ... with instant replay and combined state basketball tournaments at the top of the agenda.

The SDHSAA board of directors approved a first reading to eliminate the Class AA and Class A combined state basketball tournaments beginning with the 2020-21 season. The 2019-20 state tournaments in Class AA and Class A will remain combined with the AA tournament being played in Sioux Falls and the A tournament taking place in Rapid City next season. The format will return to three girls' tournaments one weekend and a boys' tournament weekend the next after a final vote.

The board also took the first steps toward implementing instant replay at the state football and basketball championships after a couple of controversial calls in both last season. The board also looked at tinkering with seeding formulas in Class 11AAA and Class 11B football and moving the 2019 state football championships to Brookings while renovations are done on Vermillion's DakotaDome.

These initial readings aren't a final determination as the board will entertain further discussion and a final vote on these topics this summer.