Monday 9 p.m. sportscast

High school track and field finally got going last week and the Rapid City Rush wrapped up their season ... from the track to the ice ... we take a look back at the plays of the week that was ...

5. We start things off at No. 5 with South Dakota School of Mines golfer Lane Jensen showing off the touch at Arrowhead Country Club ... the Hardrocker had a nice two rounds at the Dickinson Invitational, taking second-place in the two-day event ... 4. At No. 4 it's the Rapid City Rush in their final homestand of the season ... this teamwork between Garrett Klotz on the pass and captain Justin Faryna with the finish will give fans something to look forward to next season ... 3. At No. 3 it's defending 200-meter AA champ Hannah Young of Rpaid Ctiy Central winning the 100-meter dash at the Queen City Classic in Spearfish ... nice start to the season for the Cobbler speedster ... 2. At No. 2 it's defending Class B hurdles champ Andrew Law defending his home turf at the Wall Invitational on Saturday ... Law looking to be in solid form early in the year ... 1. And at No. 1 it's high school baseball and Central's Mitch Sand makes the great play on the slow roller down the third-base line ... Sand and the Cobblers fell in this game by a final of 8 to 4 but that was one heck of a play from the Central three-bagger ...

DUE TO WEATHER CONDITIONS in North Dakota, THE DICKINSON STATE INVITATIONAL GOLF TOURNAMENT WAS MOVED TO Rapid City's ARROWHEAD COUNTRY CLUB. THE SOUTH DAKOTA MINES MEN AND WOMEN BOTH GOT OFF TO A GOOD START yesterday, AS THEY WERE IN FIRST PLACE AFTER the FIRST ROUND. 1. HOLE 18..... FRESHMAN LANE JENSEN FROM MINES SETS THIS RIGHT UP NEXT TO THE HOLE AND HE WOULD TAP THAT IN to save a bogey. He shot a two-day score of 152 to take second place. 2. FRESHMAN HARDROCKER BRYCE HOWARD PUTS THIS IN FOR BIRDIE AND HE IS FIRED UP ABOUT THAT ONE ... Howard led wire-to-wire carding a two-round score of 151 to take top honors 3. HOLE 3..... FRESHMAN JEREMIAH PAYNE FROM DICKINSON HITS THE NICE LONG putt FOR PAR. 4. HOLE 9 SOPHOMORE HARDROCKER LARISSA PAWLOWSKI gets this up and down for a bogey.

The Hardrocker men's and women's teams both held on for the win with the men's A team shooting a two-day 614 to top the 'B' squad by 644. Dickinson was third at 647. On the women's side, the Lady 'Rockers won with 681 strokes. Dickinson State took second at 718 and Black Hills State was third with 732. SD Mines Emily Scimbeno took women's individual honors with a 160.

Wall's Allan McDonnell was named the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference's Field Athlete of the Week today. McDonnell earned the honor after clearing 6 feet, 9 inches in the high jump at the Colorado Invitational. The sophomore's performance was an NCAA Division II provisional qualifying mark and gave him a fifth-place finish. McDonnell now sits in first place in the RMAC and is tied for 15th nationally. McDonnell and the Yellow Jackets will be back in action this weekend at the Bauer Invite in Rapid City.