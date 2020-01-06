Monday 6 p.m. sportscast

The St. Thomas More boys basketball team is now 5-0 after being tabbed the preseason No. 1 team in Class A ... and the Cavaliers have thus far shown themselves to be worthy of that perch atop their class, most recently picking up a pair of dominant wins over Sisseton and Aberdeen Roncalli.

The Cavalier defense has been a fairly solid constant as it often is for a Dave Hollenbeck-coached team, surrendering just 42 points per outing. And while More is undefeated and ranked No. 1 they understand that there's still plenty of improvement to be made with upcoming games against Belle Fourche and Douglas this week. More topped the Patriots 72-45 back on December 17th in Box Elder, but that game was close until the half ... and the Cavaliers know the 5-2 Broncs will be coming to town with their best shot as well.

D. Hollenbeck said, "I think we're playing pretty good basketball right now. Defensively, I was pleased with this last weekend. I think we need to find ways to score a little better consistently but our effort's been good.

Gylten said, "We've had some little struggles on offense and defense but we're just going to keep getting back in practice and keep working. We know that we're 5-0 but we've just got to act like it's one game at a time and go from there.

C. Hollenbeck said, "They're going to be good, they're always playing us tough, they're going to give us their best game and they've got a really good crew this year."

Thomas More High School tomorrow night at 7:30 ... Douglas and More will meet Thursday night also at 7:30 at St. Thomas More.

From the No. 1 team in Class A to this week's polls ... there was all sorts of movement in the boys AA ranks with Brandon Valley moving up to the top spot after Yankton lost to O'Gorman last week to fall to second ... Huron, Roosevelt and O'Gorman round out the top five ... as all five ranked teams picked up at least two first-place votes ...

The Class A boys see Sioux Falls Christian pick up one first-place vote to be second, followed by Dakota Valley, Sioux Valley and Lennox ...

Viborg-Hurley moved into the top spot in B this week after De Smet lost to Arlington ... De Smet only fell to second though and actually still received more first-place votes from the panel this week than No. 1 Viborg-Hurley ... White River picked up a third first-place vote this week to solidify its hold on third place ... Lyman moved into the top five and Faith received a vote.

O'Gorman is still No. 1 in the AA girls ranks, followed by Stevens, which picked up its first first-place vote of the season this week ... Harrisburg, Washington and Lincoln round out the top five again. Winner is No. 1 on the A girls side yet again ... followed by Lennox, St. Thomas More, McCook Central Montrose and Crow Creek, which cracked the top five for the first time this season this week ... And Corsica-Stickney remained No. 1 in the B girls ranks, followed by De Smet. White River's girls are still fifth after Ethan and Castlewood.