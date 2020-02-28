Friday night 9 p.m. sportscast

It was Day 2 of the state wrestling championships in Sioux Falls today with both individual and dual action going on at the Premier Center ... defending Class A state champ Rapid City Stevens was right in the thick of things in both events ... the Raiders reached the dual championship as a team ...

To the PREMIER CENTER ... this is semifinal action in the individual portion of the event ... A 160 LBS....STEVEN'S COOPER VOORHEES SWINGING CHAMBERLAIN'S REMINGTON ROSSOW AROUND FOR TWO POINTS ON HIS WAY TO A 16-1 TECH FALL BIG UPSET AT 170....STEVENS CALEB BRINK IN OVERTIME AGAINST CENTRAL'S WYATT JUNGCLAUS....HE SCORES THE TAKEDOWN AND HANGS ON FOR A 6-3 VICTORY AND TICKET TO THE CHAMPIONSHIPS B 170 POUNDS.....CUSTER'S MICAIAH GRACE PINS MCCOOK CENTRAL MONTROSE'S BLAKE GESSNER AT 3:42 A 220 POUNDS....STEVENS RYAN BRINK AGAINST DEFENDING CHAMPION OWEN WARREN OF YANKTON....BRINK GETS THE NEAR FALL AND WOULD EVENTUALLY PIN WARREN FOR THE WIN ... And Stevens also won the dual team championship tonight with a 37-25 win over Watertown ... A HEAVYWEIGHT.....CHAMBERLAIN'S NASH HUTMACHER WITH HIS 72ND CONSECUTIVE PIN...NEED JUST 19 SECONDS TO FINISH OFF PIERRE'S PRESTON TAYLOR

Both men's and women's teams at Black Hills State and South Dakota School of Mines are in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Shootout ... the eight-team postseason tournament ... tonight they wrapped up their regular seasons against each other with some seeding still up in the air for the playoffs ...

To the WOMEN'S GAME first ... THE YELLOW JACKETS TRIED TO SWEEP MINES AFTER BEATING THEM IN NOVEMBER. 1. RACQUEL WIENTJES SEES AN OPEN LANE.... AND SHE TAKES ADVANTAGE AS SHE ATTACKS THE NET FOR TWO. 2. THE YELLOW JACKETS MOVING THE BALL AROUND THE OUTSIDE....THEY FEED IT TO MORGAN HAM IN THE MIDDLE WHO HITS NOTHING BUT NET. 3. AND HERE COMES WIENTJES AGAIN.... SHE LEAD BLACK HILLS STATE WITH 20 POINTS. 4. BUT MINES STAYING IN IT.... RYAN WEISS THROWS IT BACK TO ANNA HAUGEN WHO DRAINS HER SHOT.....THIS GAME CAME DOWN TO THE VERY END WHERE THE YELLOW JACKETS EDGED THE HARDROCKERS 60 TO 58.

THE SCHOOL OF MINES STUDENTS FILLED THE GYM TONIGHT. 1. MITCHELL SUEKER STARTS OFF THE SCORING FOR THE HARDROCKERS.... BACKING INTO HIS DEFENDER HE FAKES RIGHT AND GOES LEFT AS HE HITS HIS SHOT. 2. THE YELLOW JACKETS ON THE OTHER END....TYLER OLIVER THROWS IT BACK TO JOEL SCOTT WHO TAKES IT IN FOR TWO POINTS. 3. AND HERE IS THE PLAY OF THE GAME.... LOGAN ELERS HITS ALEC WILLIAMS CUTTING TO THE NET AND HE GOES WITH THE REVERSE LAYUP UNDERNEATH THE HOOP...WHAT A MOVE. 4. THE SENIOR FROM SERBIA STEFAN DESNICA ROLLS LEFT HE LAYS IT IN OFF THE GLASS.....and Scott hits a 3 plus gets fouled with 1 second remaining as the Jackets win in the final second at Mines for the second straight season ...

Top-ranked Class A St. Thomas More boys welcoming No. 2-ranked Class AA Yankton and AA all-time leading scorer Matthew Mors at the civic center tonight ... Mors early in this one finds big guy Hunter Kottrous for the easy bucket ... Wisconsin commit was scoreless in the opening half but he was making things happen ... Another assist from Mors as he finds Aidan Feser for the corner 3 ... Yankton jumped out to a 10-2 lead early ... But the Cavs battle back as Ryder Kirsch finds Connor Hollenbeck for the layup ... nice two-man game .... And check this out ... Ryan Wojcik steals this Mors pass and thinks he's getting a layup ... but Mors is all over that one as he pulverizes that ball ... Wojick bounces back with the nice take here ... finishes with the left hand ... nice move from the junior ... And then Caden Casey gets the crazy bounce on this 3 ... Yankton led 22-19 at the half and goes on to hand STM its first loss of the season 46-42 ...

THE ST. THOMAS MORE GIRLS ALSO TOOK ON YANKTON AT THE CIVIC CENTER TONIGHT. 1. 2ND QUARTER, THE GAZELLES MADISON WUEBBEN TAKES IT STRONG TO THE HOOP AND HITS THE BASKET WITH THE FOUL. WUEBBEN WAS UNABLE TO KNOCK DOWN THE FREE THROW TO COMPLETE THE 3 POINT PLAY. 2. 15-8 CAVALIERS, SCARLET GRIMSHAW DELIVERS THE NICE PASS TO MAIRIN DUFFY AND SHE PUTS IT HOME. THE SOPHOMORE PLAYING WELL FOR COACH KANDOLIN. 3. SCARLET GRIMSHAW BACK TO WORK AS SHE DISHES OFF TO JENNA JACOBSEN AND SHE SWISHES THE LONG 2 POINTER. GRIMSHAW RACKING UP THE ASSISTS. 4. LADY CAVS UP BY 9, HALEIGH TIMMER DRIVES IN, SPLITS THE DEFENDERS AND SCORES. AND THE ST. THOMAS MORE GIRLS IMPROVE TO 18-1 WITH A 51-39 VICTORY.

THE DOUGLAS PATRIOTS TRIED TO SNAP THEIR TWO GAME LOSING STREAK WHEN THEY HOSTED BRANDON VALLEY. 1. THE LYNX PUT IT UP AND THEN SHOOT IT AGAIN.... THIRD TIMES THE CHARM AS INDIA BRADFIELD GETS IT IN. 2. SIDNEY THUE WITH A BOUNCE PASS TO HILARY BEHRENS AS BRANDON VALLEY KEEPS THE POINTS COMING. 3. A MISSED SHOT AND BEHRENS PICKS IT UP....SHE GIVES IT TO MARA SCHAAP WHO LAYS IT IN FOR THE LYNX. 4. SAVANNAH GRAY CALLS FOR THE BALL IN THE MIDDLE AND BANKS HER SHOT IN OFF THE GLASS......THE LYNX WOULD WIN THIS ONE 65 TO 46........

In other boys high school basketball action from around the state tonight ... Rapid City Christian blitzed Hot Springs by 35 ... Faith topped Wall 69-60 and No. 4-ranked Class B White River picked up a 73-58 win over Lyman ... Harding County was all over Bison 83-22 ... Jones County topped New Underwood by 14 ... and Kadoka topped Philip by 21 in a rivalry matchup ... Chamberlain beat McLaughlin 65=53 ... Takini raced by Dupree 80-65 ... and Timber Lake topped Tiospaye Topa 80-64 ...