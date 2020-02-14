Friday night 9 p.m. sportscast

The Rapid City Central boys basketball team is looking to snap a four-game losing skid as it heads into the stretch run of the regular season ... with games against Sioux Falls Lincoln and Washington this weekend before three games against region opponents Stevens, Spearfish and Sturgis to close out the regular season, the Cobblers are looking to pick up a home playoff game to reach the state tournament ...

THE COBBLER BOYS TRIED TO SNAP THEIR 4 GAME LOSING STREAK TONIGHT AGAINST THE PATRIOTS. 1. BEGINNING OF THE GAME...JULIAN SWALLOW GETS CENTRAL ON THE BOARD FIRST AS HE HITS THE FLOATER. 2. SURAFEL BERHANIE PLAYING AGGRESSIVE FOR THE PATRIOTS.... HE FIGHTS HARD FOR THE REBOUND.... AND THEN PUTS IT IN FOR TWO. 3. ERIK KEOHANE GETS THE BALL RIGHT BACK HERE AND KEEPS GOING AS HE BANKS IT IN OFF THE GLASS. 4. KOHL MEISMAN MAKING THIS SHOT LOOK EASY AS CENTRAL HITS ANOTHER FLOATER...... THE Patriots take this one though 47-38

THE RAPID CITY CENTRAL GIRLS AT HOME TO TAKE ON 3RD RANKED SIOUX FALLS LINCOLN. 1. EARLY GOING, TIED AT 1, THE COBBLERS JORDON HECKERT STEALS THE PASS, TAKES IT THE OTHER WAY, YES AND IT COUNTS. HECKERT KNOCKED DOWN THE FREE THROW TO COMPLETE THE 3 POINT PLAY. 2. RAPID CITY CENTRAL SHOWING OFF THE NICE DEFENSE AS MCKADYN CHASING HAWK BLOCKS VALERIE HIGGINS SHOT. POINTS HARD TO COME BY IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF THIS GAME. 3. PATRIOTS UP BY 1, EMMA OSMUNDSON SHOWS OFF THE NICE MOVE AND HITS THE TOUGH SHOT IN THE PAINT. LINCOLN HAS SOME NICE HEIGHT ON THIS YEAR'S TEAM. 4. THE LADY PATS BACK TO WORK AS CHEYENNE MILLER DELIVERS THE NICE PASS INSIDE TO VALERIE HIGGINS AND SHE PUTS IT OFF THE GLASS FOR 2. AND THIS GAME BELONGS TO 3RD RANKED LINCOLN AS IT WINS 47-24.

Jamie Parrish and the Sioux falls Washington Warriors at second-ranked Stevens tonight ... Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda tracks down a couple of boards here and then finishes ... Washington sophomore definitely a player to keep an eye on over the next couple of seasons ... Raiders back the other way and Grace Martin finds that soft spot in the 2-3 zone around the free throw line and knocks down the short jumper ... More from the Raiders as Kyah Watson, back in the lineup after injuring her knee, picks off a pass and leads the break before finding Kenadi Rising on the other end for 3 ... Raiders awfully glad to see their all-stater back in the lineup ... Warriors move the ball around and find Hannah Harpe in the corner and the freshman knocks that one down ... Coach parish's squad looks to have a promising future ... And more from Mwenentanda as she fights for possession and finishes with the left ...

Warriors led 23-19 at the half but the Raiders rally in the second for the 39-36 win ...

In other girls action from around the state tonight ... Belle Fourche ran all over Custer in BHC action, picking up a 31-point win ... New Underwood handled Bennett County 52-31 and Rapid City Christian beat Harding County by 24 ... Sturgis rolled past Hot Springs 69-24 ... Timber Lake nipped Newell up north and Winner stayed perfect on the season with an easy win over McLaughlin ...

At the DWU Classic in Mitchell, Bridgewater Emery hammered JOnes County, Hanson topped Lyman by 15 and Howard dropped White River ...

And in boys action, Stevens ---Washington .... Custer topped Belle in a defensive battle and New Underwood topped Bennett County by 20 ...

TO COLLEGE BASKETBALL WHERE THE MINES HARDROCKERS WOMEN'S TEAM WENT FOR THEIR 8TH WIN IN A ROW. 1. MINES WITH THE BALL.... COOPER COURTNEY PASSES TO SAMI STEFFECK WHO SHOWS WHY SHE'S THE ALL TIME 3 POINT LEADER IN SCHOOL HISTORY. 2. ANNA HAUGEN GETS THE OFFENSIVE REBOUND AND PUTS IT RIGHT BACK UP.... SHE THEN GETS HER OWN REBOUND AND PUTS IT IN ON THE SECOND TRY. She's been an absolute machine on the glass all year ... 3. THE HARDROCKERS CONTINUE TO BRING THE PRESSURE.... RYAN WEISS KNOCKS DOWN A THREE AND THAT PUTS MINES UP 20 ... she led all scorers with 21 and hit 5 triples ... 4. THE EAGLES TRYING TO STAY IN IT.... TARYN FOXEN FEEDS RACHEL HENKLE AND SHE PUTS IT IN FOR TWO, BUT IT WOULDN'T BE ENOUGH.....MINES WOULD GO ONTO WIN 73 to 45 ...

THE SCHOOL OF MINES MEN ALSO HOSTED CHADRON STATE TONIGHT. 1. FIRST HALF, 12-6 HARDROCKERS, WILFRED DICKSON ADDS TO THE LEAD AS HE DRIVES IN AND HITS THE NICE SCOOP SHOT. 2. MINES SHOWS OFF THE NICE PICK AND ROLL AS ALEC WILLIAMS FINDS LOGAN ELERS AND HE GETS IT TO ROLL AROUND AND DROP HOME. Williams had a game-high 33 points tonight ... he's been playing really well of late ... 3. EAGLES DOWN BY 9, MICHAEL SPARKS DISHES THE BALL, GETS IT BACK AND NAILS THE 3 IN THE CORNER. 4. COLBY JACKSON PENETRATES AND GOES HIGH OFF THE GLASS FOR 2. And the Hardrockers win their fifth straight ... 83-58 ....

And up in Spearfish, Black Hills State split its doubleheader with Metro State as the men picked up a fairly easy ---- win ... while the women dropped a tough 64-55 decision to the Roadrunners, who ran their conference record to 10-8 with the win ... the Yellow Jacket women dropped to 11-7 as things are getting tight among those top eight on the RMAC women's side ... Racquel Wientjes and Katie Messler were the only Yellow Jackets in double digits scoring 10 apiece.

SCORELESS EARLY IN THE FIRST PERIOD. 1. THE RUSH ON ATTACK.... CHRIS LIE-BINGER COMES IN AND SHOOTS.....BUT THE PUCK GOES OFF THE TOP CROSS BAR.... SO CLOSE..... DEREK BARI-BEAU SITS ON TOP OF IT FOR THE SAVE. 2. ON THE OTHER END.... ALEX GUPTILL FINDS JORDAN TOPPING ON THE BACK DOOR FEED FOR THE ONE NOTHING LEAD. 3. AND HERE ARE THE AMERICANS AGAIN...JARED VAN-WORMER CHIPS THE PUCK PAST MERRICK MADSEN FOR ANOTHER ALLEN GOAL. 4. A PERFECT PASS FROM GUPTIL TO TOPPING.....ONE ONE ONE, BUT MADSEN STUFFS HIM..... GREAT SAVE.....THE AMERICANS WOULD WIN 4 NOTHING AND THE TWO WILL PLAY AGAIN TOMORROW AT 7 O CLOCK.