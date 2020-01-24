Friday night 9 p.m. sportscast

The Rapid City Rush opened the second half of the ECHL season tonight at home as they took on division rival Wichita ... Rapid City is currently in fourth place in the Mountain Division, four points in front of the fifth-place Thunder ... the top four teams in the division make the postseason and all 31 second-half games for Rapid City are within the division ...

Down to the civic center we go for Military Appreciation Night ... the Dupont family dropping the ceremonial puck ... Thunder on the attack in the first period ... and former Rush captain Riley Weselowski flutters a shot on goal ... no problem at all for Tyler Parks ... he had 33 saves on the night ... Rush on a power play later ... and it's Stephane Legault along the boards and he picks out Tyler Poulsen who beats Mitch Gillam and the Rush are on the board first ... 1-0 ... that is Poulsen's ninth tally of the year ... first goal of the second half of the season for Rapid City ... Things get interesting after that as Chris Crane and Tanner Karty mix it up a bit along the boards ... and then Crane is going to exhange words and a little shove with Jalen Smereck ... and Crane wasn't done because Smereck must've gotten under his skin a bit ... as Crane heads to the bench and finds a water bottle to give Smereck an early shower ... good to see that things are going to be a bit testy between these two down the stretch ... the Rush were leading this one 3-2 late in the third at last check ... Rush go on to win 4-3 in overtime on a Ryker Killins goal after Wichita tied it with under a second to play in regulation.

THE SCOOPERS LOOKING TO TAKE CARE OF BUSINESS ON THEIR HOME COURT.

1. FIRST QUARTER, NO SCORE, SPEARFISH'S STELLA MARCUS PASSES UP AHEAD TO BELLA REID AND SHE PUTS IT IN FOR TWO. THE SPARTANS GET ON THE BOARD FIRST.

2. THE SCOOPERS WORK THE BALL INSIDE TO SARAH JANZ, YES AND IT COUNTS. JANZ HIT THE FREE THROW TO COMPLETE THE 3 POINT PLAY.

3. SPEARFISH DOWN BY 2, STELLA MARCUS STEALS THE PASS, TAKES IT THE OTHER WAY AND LAYS IT IN FOR 2. THE NICE DEFENSIVE PLAY LEADS TO A PAIR OF POINTS.

4. CLOCK WINDING DOWN IN THE FIRST QUARTER, MEGAN PETROCCO MOVES IN AND HITS THE RUNNER TO BEAT THE BUZZER ... but the Spartans take this one on their rival's home court 50-45 ...

Down to Hot Springs where THE BISON boys were LOOKING FOR THEIR 5TH WIN OF THE SEASON hosting Belle Fourche ... BRONCS WOULD WIN 55 TO 21.

To the girls game, between the BRONCS and Bison as Belle Fourche was looking for its 4TH WIN IN A ROW.

1. BELLE FOUCHE UP 21 POINTS IN THE THIRD QUARTER... THE BRONCS KNOCK THE BALL AWAY.... SAVANAH ROSALES PICKS IT UP AND GIVES IT TO HARLEY FISCHER WHO LAYS IT IN.

2. THIS TIME ITS THE BISON THAT GET THE TURNOVER.... TYLER WARNER TRYING TO BRING HOT SPRINGS BACK AS SHE ADDS TWO POINTS.

3. MISSED SHOT AND BOTH TEAMS FIGHTING FOR THE BALL .... KYLENE BAKER WASTES NO TIME AS SHE DRAINS HER SHOT. 4. ELAINNA BRILL IS OPEN IN FRONT OF THE HOOP AND PUTS IT IN....THE BRONCS WIN 53 TO 31.

In girls action tonight, the No. 3-ranked St. Thomas More girls stayed undefeated with a big win over West Central in Hartford tonight over last season's state runner-up ... and the Lyman Raiders ran away from Kadoka Area by a final of 68 to 45 ...

Down in Sioux Falls tonight, the No. 1-ranked Sioux Falls O'Gorman Knights snapped the Central Cobblers four-game win streak on the girls side with a 45-25 win ... while the Stevens Raiders survived a scare as Kyah Watson left the game with a knee injury before returning at a diminished capacity in the second half to knock off Roosevelt 45-27 ... the Raiders will now face O'Gorman tomorrow afternoon in a showdown between the top two ranked teams in Class AA while Central looks to rebound against Roosevelt ...

On the boys' side, the Cobblers had their six-game win streak snapped as O'Gorman put the defensive clamps on TJ Hay's squad in a 51-31 win while the Raider boys had their eight-game run of victories ended in a 72-53 loss at Roosevelt ...

And in college hoops action, the Black Hills State men picked up their 10th win in a row as they stayed red hot, knocking off New Mexico highlands 87-83 as Trey Whitley led four Jackets in double figures with 22 points ... the South Dakota School of Mines men fell to CSU-Pueblo 82-64 ... In women's action both Black Hills and Mines got big wins tonight ... as Raqquel Wientjes had 22 points and Ashlee Beacom 19 in the Jackets 73-47 win over Highlands while Ryan Weiss had 24 to lead Mines and Anna Haugen put up yet another double-double with 16 points and 11 boards as the Hardrockers grabbed a much-needed 71-47 win against Pueblo ...