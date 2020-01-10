Friday night 9 p.m. sportscast

The Rapid City Stevens girls basketball team has racked up a 7 and 0 record to begin Travis Swartz's head coaching career and are currently the No. 2-ranked team in South Dakota in Class AA ... the Raiders welcomed Pierre to town tonight as they looked to keep their undefeated record in tact ...

Over to Carold Heier Gymnasium where the 4-3 Governors were looking to spring an upset and hand Stevens its first loss of the season ... First possession of the game and Grace Ellis pierces the Governor defense and finds Kyah Watson ... and the University of South Dakota product lays that one in to open the scoring ... then the Raiders spring the press and Watson picks up the steal and she's going to pay Ellis back as she takes it in for the sweet floater ... Raiders up 4-0 in a matter of seconds ... More from Stevens as Kenadi Rising is going to find Bailee Sobczak ... and Sobczak knocks down the baseline jumper as the Raiders are taking full control of this game early ... Now it's more Sobczak as she rips the board and gets the ball ahead to Rising ... who misses the jumper long ... but that turns into a nice pass as Jayda McNabb grabs the board and puts it right back in ... the Raiders jumped out to a 17-3 lead in this one and never looked back ... taking an 81-46 win ...

THE RAPID CITY CENTRAL GIRLS AT HOME TO TAKE ON ABERDEEN CENTRAL.

1. 3RD QUARTER, 19-16 COBBLERS, THEY ADD TO THE LEAD AS JORDAN HECKERT PASSES INSIDE TO JOSIE HILL AND SHE BANKS IT HOME. THE SOPHOMORE DOING A NICE JOB IN THE PAINT.

2. ADISON YOUNG DISHES OFF TO JORDON HECKERT AND SHE KNOCKS DOWN THE 3 POINTER. BUT HECKERT WASN'T DONE FROM BEYOND THE ARC.

3. CENTRAL UP BY 5, HECKERT ADDS TO THE LEAD AS SHE FINDS NOTHING BUT TWINE. HECKERT ON FIRE FROM THE LAND OF THREE.

4. THE COBBLERS GET THE BALL TO EMMA AVERY, SHE EXPLODES TO THE HOOP AND SCORES. Rapid City wins the battle of Centrals 47-39 and improve to 3-5 on the season ...

To New Underwood as the Tigers host the Lady Diggers.

1. Lead Deadwood's Allison Mollman finds Anna Campbell who makes a move to the basket, gets fouled and picks up the basket for the first points of the night for the visitors.

2. Chloe Miller draws a double team and finds and open Holliday Thorton and the help gets there a little late and drains a 3. Tigers up 8 to 3

3. Blake Mehlberg for Lead now goes inside to Campbell who draws a triple team but is still able to get the basket to fall to cut the lead to 3

4.Tigers Cerington Jones dishes to Avery Heinert and her jumper is off the mark but she follows her shot and get the rebound for an easy lay in

5. Gabby Miller to Heinert who finds Thorton who knocks in her second three of the game Tigers rolling and go up 14 to 5

6.Tigers again it is Miller to Heinert who kisses it off the glass and gets the bounce off the rim Tigers were up at half 21-13 and went on to win 37 to 23.

THE EDGEMONT MOGULS looking TO BREAK THEIR 5 GAME LOSING STREAK against a Hill City girls team that cruised by Custer last night.

1. HILL CITY DOING A GOOD JOB MOVING THE BALL AS EMILY Siemonsma GETS THE EASY LAYUP

2. THE RANGERS GET THE REBOUND AND GIVE IT TO KADYN COMER WHO GETS FOULED AS SHE SINKS HER SHOT.

3. HILL CITY STARTING TO PULL AWAY... HAILEY WATHEN CUTS UNDERNEATH THE HOOP FOR TWO MORE.

4. THE CLOCK WINDING DOWN IN THE FIRST HALF.... COMER GOES BEHIND THE BACK AND DISHES IT TO WHITNEY EDWARDS WHO DRILLS THE THREE POINTER...THE RANGERS WOULD WIN 58 TO 18.

THE HILL CITY RANGERS BOYS BASKETBALL TEAM WAS LOOKING FOR ITS FIRST WIN OF THE SEASON AS THE RANGERS HOSTED THE EDGEMONT MOGULS.

1. START OF THE GAME AND THE RANGERS GET ON THE BOARD FIRST AS KOBE MAIN KNOCKS DOWN A TRIPLE.

2. THE MOGULS ON THE OTHER END.... CALEB SIMMONS SPINS AND GOES HARD to the tin ... LAYING IT IN FOR TWO POINTS.

3. HILL CITY gets to this offensive board AND DOMINICK MILLIKEN THROWS IT RIGHT BACK UP AS HE GETS THE AND 1.

4. MAIN WITH SPEED fakes like HE'S GOING TO PASS BUT TAKES IT HIMSELF FOR THE BUCKET..... HILL CITY WOULD GET THEIR FIRST WIN OF THE SEASON AS THEY KNOCK OFF EDGEMONT IN A CLOSE ONE 50 TO 48.

The Rapid City Rush are looking to head into the All-Star break next week with a bit of momentum as they look to keep pace in the highly competitive Mountain Division of the ECHL ... the Rush are currently in fourth place in the division behind Allen, Idaho and Utah ... tonight they welcomed Cincinnati for the second of a three-game set ...

LONG TIME RUSH GOALIE DANNY BATTOCHIO SERVED AS THE TEAM'S EMERGENCY BACKUP TONIGHT.

1. 1ST PERIOD, NO SCORE, RAPID CITY'S BRENNAN SAULNIER BREAKS IN, PASSES THE PUCK TO PETER QUENNEVILLE AND HE SLAMS IT HOME FOR THE GOAL. HIS 16TH OF THE SEASON.

2. BRADY VAIL WORKING WITH THE PUCK BEHIND THE NET, HE PASSES TO FORMER RUSH PLAYER JESSE SCHULTZ AND HE SCORES. SCHULTZ'S 17TH GOAL OF THE SEASON.

3. TIED AT 1, RAPID CITY ON THE POWER PLAY, TYLER COULTER DROPS THE PUCK OFF FOR PETER QUENNEVILLE AND HE BLASTS THE ONE-TIMER HOME FOR THE GOAL. QUENNEVILLE RACKED UP FOUR GOALS ON THE NIGHT and Saulnier added one AS THE RUSH PICK UP THE 5-2 win