Friday night 9 p.m. sportscast

We start things off on a somber note this evening to tell you that a South Dakota coaching legend has died. Former Rapid City Central head coach Dave Strain, who coached the Cobblers for 24 years and took them to eight state championship games died today at the age of 88 after a battle with cancer.

After coaching in Deadwood and then becoming a Cobbler assistant, Strain became the head coach in 1963 and took the Cobblers to the Class A state title tilt for the first time in 1965. They basically remained in championship contention for the rest of his tenure.

They won two state championships in 1969 and 1980 under the guidance of the White River High School and South Dakota State graduate, who was a mentor to not only his own players but other coaches from around the area. Strain finished his career with a 398-231 career record and is a South Dakota Sports Hall of Fame and National High School Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame member.

College hoops action as Colorado MESA's women were LOOKING FOR THEIR 8TH STRAIGHT WIN at South Dakota Mines tonight. 1. THIRD QUARTER.... SYDNI BRANDON GETS OPEN AND KNOCKS DOWN a SHOT FOR THE TWO POINT LEAD. 2. BUT THE HARDROCKERS ANSWER RIGHT BACK....as SAMI STEFFECK THROWS THE LONG PASS and finds MOLLY MCABE WHO FINISHES ... Steffeck showing that she can pass a little bit on top of shooting it ... 3. THE MAVERICKS moving the ball around and they find ... DANILLA TURNER who shows off the quick release AND DRILLS THE TRIPLE. 4. MINES DOING its BEST TO KEEP IT CLOSE.... MCABE SEES ANNA HAUGEN CUTTING AND THREADS THE BALL TO HER AS FINISHES AT THE HOOP...... BUT IT WAS MESA THAT WOULD GO ONTO WIN THIS ONE 61 TO 50.

THE SCHOOL OF MINES MEN ALSO HOSTED COLORADO MESA TONIGHT. 1. EARLY GOING, NO SCORE, THE HARDROCKERS LOGEN ELERS CHANGES THAT AS HE HITS THE NICE REVERSE LAY UP. THE 6'7 SENIOR GETTING THE JOB DONE INSIDE. 2. IN TRANSITION TROY BRADY PASSES UP AHEAD TO ALEC WILLIAMS, HE GETS TO THE HOOP AND SCORES. THE SENIOR FROM GEORGIA ON HIS GAME. 3. MINES DOWN BY 1, WILFRED DICKSON CHANGES THAT AS HE DRIVES INTO THE LANE AND KNOCKS DOWN THE FADE AWAY JUMPER. THE SOPHOMORE FROM NEW ZEALAND SHOWING OFF THE NICE TOUCH. 4. COLORADO MESA FIRES BACK AS GEORGIE DANCER DELIVERS THE NICE BOUNCE PASS TO MICHAEL SKINNER AND HE PUTS IT HOME. And Mines picks up a big win tonight 87 to 78 ... as Mitchell Sueker scores 19 to leads six Rockers in double figures ...

And up the road in Spearfish the Black Hills State women outscored Western Colorado 12-3 in the fourth quarter to rally for a 49-47 win in a defensive slugfest ... the Yellow Jackets won the game despite shooting 28 percent from the floor ... Morgan Ham was the only Jacket in double figures with 10 points. The Black Hills men got another strong performance from freshman Joel Scott with 24 points as they knocked off Western 78-74. Stefan Desnica added 17 points and six boards for the Jackets.

The Stevens girls have had a nice start to the season, going 4-0 and reaching No. 2 in the Class AA rankings under first-year head coach Travis Swartz ... tonight they looked to make it five straight to open the season ...

THE RAIDER GIRLS TOOK ON BROOKINGS tonight ... 1. IN THE FIRST QUARTER THE BOBCATS GIVE THE BALL TO JOHANNA MILLER... SHE PUMP FAKES AND IS STUFFED UNDERNEATH THE NET BUT EMILY RYSTROM IS THERE FOR THE REBOUND AND PUTS IT IN. 2. THE BOBCATS IN BOUNDS THE BALL TO MILLER AND THIS TIME SHE DOESN'T NEED ANY HELP. 3. STEVENS ON THE OTHER END.... KENADI RISING TAKES IT IN THE MIDDLE AND SHOOTS.... ON THE FOURTH BOUNCE IT FALLS FOR THE RAIDERS. 4. RISING PUTS UP ANOTHER SHOT AND IT GOES STRAIGHT TO JAYDA MCNAB WHO THROWS IT RIGHT BACK UP FOR TWO........ THE RAIDERS WOULD GO ONTO WIN 69 TO 27.

Stevens boys back to close to full strength with the return of Blake Weaver and debut of Alex Bilbruck tonight against Brookings ... First quarter and the Bobcats down by 10 already but some nice ball movement here as they find Herny Hammrich in the corner and he bangs home the 3 ... Mason Steele triggers the break with the block for Stevens, Weaver picks up the loose ball and finds Daniel Vigoren who gets the ball to Kaden Lemer for the finish ... nice fast break from the Raiders ... Bobcats come back the other way and find Trent Brocksieck for 3 and the lefty is pure on that shot ... And then more ball movement from the Raiders as its Weaver to Bransen Kuehl to Vigoren in the corner and he says Brocksiek isn't the only southpaw out here who can stroke it ... Raiders go on to win this one easily 71-40 ...

AT RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN, THE HILL CITY RANGERS WERE IN TOWN AS THEY WERE LOOKING FOR THEIR FIRST WIN OF THE SEASON. 1. WILLY WALTHER HAS NOWHERE TO GO SO HE DISHES IT TO KOBE MAIN WHO FLOATS IT IN FOR THE RANGERS BUCKET. 2. HILL CITY coughs up possession here AND JACK ROISUM PICKS IT UP..... HE FINISHES THE LAYUP FOR TWO. 3. THE COMETS KEEP UP THE PRESSURE... SAM SCHLABACH GOES LEFT AND DRIVES FOR TWO MORE POINTS AS THE COMETS TAKE THE LEAD. 4. AND HERE IS THE PLAY OF THE GAME AS PAYTON CAUSEY SQUEAKS BY TWO DEFENDERS and puts it home ...... THE COMETS WOULD GO ONTO WIN 80 TO 27

THE RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN GIRLS AT HOME TO TAKE ON HILL CITY TONIGHT. 1. EARLY GOING, NO SCORE, THE COMETS ARI HENDRICKSON CHANGES THAT AS SHE GRABS THE REBOUND AND PUTS IT RIGHT BACK IN FOR 2. THE SENIOR making things happen on the offensive glass for her team. 2. SAVANNAH ARMENDARIZ PASSES OFF TO OLIVIA KIEFER AND SHE hits nothing but net on that one. Kieffer is definitely a player to keep an eye on over the next few years. 3. RANGERS DOWN BY 4, HAILEY WATHEN MISSES, BUT FOLLOWS HER OWN SHOT AND puts it up and in ... nice job of going after your own miss there from Wathen. 4. A little later and KADYN COMER THROWS THE BALL INTO ABBY SIEMONSMA AND SHE BANKS IT HOME ... as the Rangers get the 60-54 win ...

And in some quick high school scores from around the area, top-ranked St. Thomas More rolled in Aberdeen over Sisseton 72 to 36 ... Belle Fourche had no trouble with NEw Underwood in a 58-23 win and LEad-Deadwood snuck out a win against Bennett County 49-47 ...