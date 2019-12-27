Friday night 9 p.m. sportscast

The Rapid City Rush welcomed Wichita to town for a two-game series tonight and tomorrow as the Thunder, Utah Grizzlies and Rush are all bunched together with 33 points in third through fifth place in the ECHL's Mountain Division. Rapid City is in desperate need of a win having lost six straight ...

The Rapid City Rush welcoming the Wichita Thunder and former Rapid City captain Riley Weselowski to town tonight ... Riley given a warm welcome from the Rapid City fans ... Early first period and the Rush were on the attack from the get go tonight ... Keegan Howdeshell with the shot, saved by Wichita goalie Mitch Gillam and then Howdeshell misses by thaaat much on the rebound ... Wichita tries to clear the zone and Howdeshell finds Eric Israel ... but Israel can't quite control it and crashes into the post ... he was OK ... Rush on the attack again and Tyler Coulter comes in from behind the net to clean that up and Rapid City is up 1-0 early ... Coulter had two goals on the night and now has 14 on the season ... Rapid City on the break again and Tyler Poulsen takes the pass from Howdeshell ... and Poulsen knows what to do with that as he pots it for his ninth of the season ... Rush up 2-0 at that point, Peter Quenneville and Coulter each scored again after that and the Rush get back on the win side of the ledger 4-3 tonight ...

The Wall girls basketball team is off to a 3-0 start to its season and a big part of that has been the play of a pair of upperclassmen ... our Brendan Mackey has more with the Eagles and senior Samantha Deutscher and junior Lily Wagner ...

THE WALL EAGLES GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAM IS FULL OF UNDERCLASSMAN THIS SEASON..... 12 OF THEIR 16 GIRLS ARE SOPHOMORES OR YOUNGER SO ITS IMPORTANT THAT GIRLS LIKE SENIOR SAMANTHA DEUTSCHER AND JUNIOR LILY WAGNER STEP UP. SAMANTHA IS A 3 YEAR THREE YEAR STARTER....AND SHE'S READY TO TAKE ON THE SENIOR ROLE.

"HONESTLY I HAVE ALWAYS TRIED TO BE A LEADER BECAUSE THAT IS JUST KIND OF MY PERSONALITY. BUT ITS A LOT EASIER THIS YEAR BECAUSE I AM A SENIOR SO I AM JUST TRYING TO STAY MORE POSITIVE THIS YEAR THAN I HAVE IN THE PAST ANYWAY AND TRY TO BE MORE ENCOURAGING TO THE YOUNG KIDS. THE OTHER THING DEUTSCHER BRINGS TO THE TEAM IS HER DEFENSE..... ITS SAMANTHA THAT IS CONSTANTLY ASKED TO GUARD THE OPPOSING TEAM'S BEST PLAYER.

"I DON'T REALLY LIKE IT DOESN'T SCARE ME. I HAVE IT MORE AS LIKE A CHALLENGE BECAUSE DEFENSE IS WHAT I LOVE TO PLAY BECAUSE I DON'T REALLY SCORE MUCH ON OFFENSE OR ANYTHING LIKE THAT SO I'M USED TO BEING A DEFENSIVE PLAYER AND HAVING IT BE MY JOB.

COACH SHE IS A DECENT BALL HANDLER. AND YOU KNOW ON THE DEFENSIVE END OF THE FLOOR SHE CLAMPS DOWN AND WE USUALLY PUT HER ON ONE OF THE OTHER TEAMS BEST OFFENSIVE PLAYERS."

EVEN THOUGH LILY AND SAMANTHA ARE BEST FRIENDS, WAGNER PLAYS A COMPLETELY DIFFERENT ROLE FOR THE EAGLES..... SHE'S IN THE POST MAKING SURE THE OFFENSE IS TAKING ADVANTAGE OF EVERY OPPORTUNITY THEY GET.

LILY "I JUST LIKE BEING PHYSICAL. I USED TO WRESTLE AS A LITTLE KID. AND I JUST LOVE BEING PHYSICAL. I'M ALWAYS LIKE MESSING AROUND WITH MY BROTHER AND SISTER AND I DON'T NOW BEING A POST AND BEING STRONG UP THERE IS LIKE NICE ITS FUN."

COACH "LILY IS A PHYSICAL KID. SHE POSTS WELL SHE REBOUNDS WELL. AND SHE DEFENDS THE POST WELL.

ITS NOT JUST THAT SHE'S THE TALLEST ONE ON HER TEAM THAT MAKES HER A GOOD PLAYER, LILY HAS THE HEART TO BEAT THE PERSON NEXT TO HER

LILY "OH I'M VERY COMPETITIVE. I TRY VERY HARD IN LIKE SCHOOL AND EVERYTHING. I TRY TO GET THE BEST GRADES THAT I CAN. ITS NICE TO BE COMPETITIVE IT GIVES YOU A LITTLE BIT OF AN EDGE. THE EAGLES ARE IN GOOD HANDS THIS YEAR WITH GIRLS LIKE LILY AND SAMANTHA IN WALL I'M BRENDAN MACKEY.